Woodbury County burning ban lifted; permit needed for fire in Sioux City

The use of commercially manufactured outdoor firepits and chimeneas is still permitted, under the following conditions: the device is not used on a combustible surface such as a wooden deck or on a balcony or deck above grade; the device is not used within 10 feet of combustible construction; the device has a protective screen or other cover to prevent distribution of sparks and embers; only dry, seasoned wood or manufactured logs such as Dura-flame can be used; the fire must be attended at all times; and winds must be below 15 mph during usage.