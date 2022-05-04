 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woodbury County burning ban lifted; permit needed for fires in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Open burning is once again allowed in Woodbury County, but Sioux City residents still must obtain a permit to do so.

The county's open burning ban was lifted Wednesday morning.

Sioux City Fire Rescue reminds residents that open burning within city limits is not allowed without obtaining a permit from the city fire marshal's office. Permits allow burning of twigs, small branches and landscape waste only. Burning of large tree limbs, tree trunks, grass, leaves, trash and construction lumber is prohibited.

Permits may be obtained by calling 279-6377, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. A 24-hour notice is required.

The use of commercially manufactured outdoor firepits and chimeneas is still permitted, under the following conditions: the device is not used on a combustible surface such as a wooden deck or on a balcony or deck above grade; the device is not used within 10 feet of combustible construction; the device has a protective screen or other cover to prevent distribution of sparks and embers; only dry, seasoned wood or manufactured logs such as Dura-flame can be used; the fire must be attended at all times; and winds must be below 15 mph during usage.

