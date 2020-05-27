Woodbury County cabins to open Friday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- Cabins at Woodbury County Conservation Board parks will reopen for reservations and public use on Friday.

Restrooms and shower facilities, enclosed shelters, playgrounds, offices and the Nature Center will remain closed, director Dan Heissel said in a news release. Park visitors are reminded to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

Cabins are located at Little Sioux Park near Correctionville, Snyder Bend Park near Salix and Southwood Conservation Area near Smithland.

Kitchenware has been removed from the cabins, so renters must bring their own supplies with them. Little Sioux cabins will not have access to showers, but a restroom and kitchen sink are available in the cabins. Snyder Bend and Southwood cabins have full bath facilities.

Check-in time is 5 p.m.; check-out time is 11 a.m.

The conservation board reopened county campgrounds on Thursday to self-contained units only. Campgrounds are limited to 50 percent capacity.

Cabin reservations can be made online at www.woodburyparks.org/cabins/

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.