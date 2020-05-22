Woodbury County campgrounds reopen, quickly fill up ahead of Memorial Day weekend

SIOUX CITY -- As Woodbury County campgrounds opened for the season Thursday, campers quickly staked out the reduced number of spots with hookups.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all of the county's campgrounds are currently limited to 50 percent capacity. And no groups larger than 10 at a campsite are permitted.
Campgrounds opened at 6 a.m. Thursday to self-contained camper units with fully functioning toilet and waste holding tank only. By later that day, campgrounds at Little Sioux Park near Correctionville and Snyder Bend Park and Bigelow Park—Brown's Lake near Salix were full or nearly full, Woodbury County Conservation deputy director Brian Stehr said.
"They filled up pretty quickly," Stehr said.
By mid-day Friday, some spots remained at Southwood Conservation Area and Fowler Forest Preserve near Smithland.
The county campgrounds, which normally open on May 1, reopened, with restrictions, in time for the Memorial Day weekend.
Under other restrictions, no tents are allowed, and restrooms and shower facilities, cabins, enclosed shelters and playgrounds are closed. Cabin and shelter reservations are suspended and refunds will be given.
Woodbury County Conservation Board Parks also includes Midway Park near Moville and the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center in Sioux City. The latter remains closed.
Restrictions in the parks will be enforced by park law enforcement staff, director Dan Heissel said earlier this month.
"We will be strict about enforcing these rules regarding campground restrictions, group sizes, social distancing," Heissel said. "If rules are not followed, we will close campground facilities again."
Woodbury County Park areas, wildlife areas, trails, boat ramps and the Stub Gray Shooting Range at Little Sioux Park will remain open for public use such as hiking, fishing, hunting, bird watching and general recreation. All restrooms will remain closed.
For more information, contact the Woodbury County Conservation Board at (712) 258-0838 or visit www.woodburyparks.org or the Dorothy Pecaut Facebook page.
