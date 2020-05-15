Woodbury County campgrounds to open May 21

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County Conservation Board campgrounds will open with restrictions on May 21.
Campgrounds will open at 6 a.m. to self-contained camper units with fully functioning toilet and waste holding tank only. No tents will be allowed. Restrooms and shower facilities, cabins, enclosed shelters, playgrounds, offices and the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center will remain closed, director Dan Heissel said.
Campgrounds will be limited to 50 percent capacity and no groups larger than 10 at a campsite will be permitted. Firewood sale will be provided. Cabin and shelter reservations are suspended and refunds will be given.
Restrictions will be enforced by park law enforcement staff, director Dan Heissel said.
"We will be strict about enforcing these rules regarding campground restrictions, group sizes, social distancing," Heissel said. "If rules are not followed, we will close campground facilities again."
Woodbury County Conservation Board Parks include: Little Sioux Park near Correctionville; Snyder Bend Park and Bigelow Park—Brown's Lake near Salix; Southwood Conservation Area and Fowler Forest Preserve near Smithland; Midway Park near Moville; and Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center in Sioux City.
Woodbury County Park areas, wildlife areas, trails, boat ramps and the Stub Gray Shooting Range at Little Sioux Park will remain open for public use such as hiking, fishing, hunting, bird watching and general recreation. All restrooms will remain closed.
For more information, contact the Woodbury County Conservation Board at (712) 258-0838 or visit www.woodburyparks.org or the Dorothy Pecaut Facebook page.
