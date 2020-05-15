Woodbury County campgrounds to open May 21

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County Conservation Board campgrounds will open with restrictions on May 21.

Campgrounds will open at 6 a.m. to self-contained camper units with fully functioning toilet and waste holding tank only. No tents will be allowed. Restrooms and shower facilities, cabins, enclosed shelters, playgrounds, offices and the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center will remain closed, director Dan Heissel said.

Campgrounds will be limited to 50 percent capacity and no groups larger than 10 at a campsite will be permitted. Firewood sale will be provided. Cabin and shelter reservations are suspended and refunds will be given.

Restrictions will be enforced by park law enforcement staff, director Dan Heissel said.

"We will be strict about enforcing these rules regarding campground restrictions, group sizes, social distancing," Heissel said. "If rules are not followed, we will close campground facilities again."

Woodbury County Conservation Board Parks include: Little Sioux Park near Correctionville; Snyder Bend Park and Bigelow Park—Brown's Lake near Salix; Southwood Conservation Area and Fowler Forest Preserve near Smithland; Midway Park near Moville; and Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center in Sioux City.