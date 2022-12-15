 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woodbury County continuing to see "low" COVID transmission

Virus Outbreak Pfizer New Booster

FILE - Ryan Dutton, an EMT from Rescue Inc., prepares shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccine during a vaccine clinic held by Rescue Inc. at Leland & Gray Middle and High School, in Townshend, Vt., on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The updated COVID-19 boosters aren't an exact match to the newest omicron mutants but Pfizer says lab tests suggest its shot may offer some cross-protection.

 Kristopher Radder - member image share, The Brattleboro Reformer

SIOUX CITY — COVID-19 community transmission continues to remain "low" in Woodbury County, according to the CDC.

Data updated by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday, shows 131 positive tests in the county, which is down from 172 positive tests reported on Dec. 6.

COVID-19 is circulating in the community, along with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which generally causes mild cold-like symptoms, influenza and other respiratory viruses.

The State Hygienic Laboratory at the University of Iowa reported 1,205 cases of RSV in Iowa from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3, down from 1,375 cases and 1,341 cases the previous two weeks. Overall state-wide flu activity was "moderately high," according to the respiratory virus surveillance report.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID Data Tracker rates Woodbury County's COVID-19 community transmission level as low. That level was calculated on Dec. 8 using data from Dec. 1 to Dec. 7.

Omicron sublineages BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 have become dominant in the United States. The CDC describes these sublineages as "offshoots" or "grandchildren" of BA.5, a subvariant of the original omicron lineage.

When community transmission is low, the CDC recommends that individuals stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms. Wearing a mask is advised on public transportation and when a person has symptoms, tests positive for the virus, or has been exposed to someone with COVID-19. The CDC says individuals may choose to wear a mask at any time as an additional precaution to protect themselves and others.

City Government & Features Reporter

Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.

