Woodbury County could receive Johnson & Johnson vaccine 'as early as next week'

Tyler Brock, the Siouxland District Health deputy director, wrote in an email to the Journal Wednesday that Woodbury County had the opportunity to receive the vaccine as early as this week, but declined because they would "need to be prepared to distribute it very shortly after receiving it."

"We are currently scheduled to administer over 6100 doses of vaccine between this week and next and we couldn’t commit to adding another large allotment of doses on such short notice," Brock wrote.

"We are working with the manufacturing plants right now and expect to get them taken care of in the near future as more vaccine comes in," he added.

The FDA issued Emergency Use Authorization for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the end of February. It was the third vaccine to receive the EUA, following the vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer.

The vaccine is notable not only because of its single-dose nature -- thus greatly reducing the cumbersome, complicated distribution of two shots per person -- but also because it can be stored at normal refrigerator temperatures, rather than the super-cold storage required of the others. IDPH described the Johnson & Johnson shot as "less logistically complex to handle and administer."