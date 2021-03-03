Woodbury County could receive Johnson & Johnson vaccine 'as early as next week'

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County may begin receiving shipments of the new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine "hopefully as early as next week," a top Siouxland District Health Department official said Wednesday.
The state announced this week that 17 counties, including Plymouth, Sioux, Buena Vista and Crawford in Northwest Iowa, will begin receiving shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is delivered by only one shot, rather than two.
The state is receiving 25,600 doses, enough to vaccinate that number of people.
Those counties set to receive the vaccine right away are those which have "significant Phase 1B, Tier 2 populations," according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Health. Tier 2 populations include food and agriculture workers, manufacturing workers and individuals with disabilities living in home settings, and their direct care staff.
Woodbury County is home to a significant number of packing-plant workers and other food-production workers; the same is true of the other four Northwest Iowa counties that are receiving Johnson & Johnson vaccines this week.
Tyler Brock, the Siouxland District Health deputy director, wrote in an email to the Journal Wednesday that Woodbury County had the opportunity to receive the vaccine as early as this week, but declined because they would "need to be prepared to distribute it very shortly after receiving it."
"We are currently scheduled to administer over 6100 doses of vaccine between this week and next and we couldn’t commit to adding another large allotment of doses on such short notice," Brock wrote.
"We are working with the manufacturing plants right now and expect to get them taken care of in the near future as more vaccine comes in," he added.
The FDA issued Emergency Use Authorization for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the end of February. It was the third vaccine to receive the EUA, following the vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer.
The vaccine is notable not only because of its single-dose nature -- thus greatly reducing the cumbersome, complicated distribution of two shots per person -- but also because it can be stored at normal refrigerator temperatures, rather than the super-cold storage required of the others. IDPH described the Johnson & Johnson shot as "less logistically complex to handle and administer."
Perhaps the most famous Iowan to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is Gov. Kim Reynolds, who was inoculated during a news conference on Wednesday.
To date, 4,617 people in Woodbury County -- a little shy of 4.5 percent of the county's population -- has received both doses of the vaccine, while another 10,747 people have received only a first dose.