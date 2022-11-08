Woodbury County Courthouse to hold Veterans Day event on Friday

SIOUX CITY -- A Veterans Day observance will take place on Friday at the Woodbury County courthouse.

The event will take place at 11 a.m. in the rotunda. The speaker for the event is Major Rob Labios, squadron executive offer and full-time officer-in-charge for the 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment.

The event will be emceed by Captain Andrew Nelson, master of ceremonies and chaplain with the 185th Air Refueling Wing.

Others participating include the American Legion Monahan-Nelson, Post 64, POW/MIA ceremony by American Legion Post 697, music by Katrina Donovan and taps by Carey Anderson.

The Woodbury County Commission of Veteran Affairs is hosting the event and encourages posts and chapters of various Woodbury County Veterans organizations to be present with their colors to be recognized.

Courthouse doors will open for the event at 10:30 a.m. and will close again immediately following the observance. The program will be live streamed on the veteran affair’s Facebook page.