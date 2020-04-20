Woodbury County COVID-19 cases hit single-day high as Tyson denies Dakota County plant as source of spread

SIOUX CITY -- As the number of positive tests for COVID-19 in metro Sioux City surged to 160 Monday, a top Tyson Fresh Meats official denied the company's flagship beef plant in Dakota City is the main source for an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
"People are led to believe our plant is a vector of community spread, but that is not the case," Tyson group president Steve Stouffer told the Journal in an interview. "There is no way of knowing where our community members are getting this."
Tyson has acknowledged that some of the plant's roughly 4,300 workers have tested positive, but have repeatedly refused to disclose an approximate number of cases.
While some Tyson workers may have contracted the virus in the plant, Stouffer said the company believes "it is predominantly from the outside."
"I don't see a lot of people taking this seriously," Stouffer said of government recommendations to take preventive steps such as social distancing and remaining at home as much as possible.
His comments came as Siouxland District Health on Monday reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County, by far a single-day high. That raised the total number of cases in Iowa's fifth largest county to 75.
A day earlier, Dakota County, home to the Tyson plant, also reported 32 new cases. Counting three additional cases reported Monday, Dakota County now has 69 total positive tests.
Just a week earlier, the Northeast Nebraska county of about 20,000 people had no cases. Since then, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services opened a mobile COVID-19 testing site at the Dakota City Fire Station. Operated in conjunction with the National Guard, the test site is limited to Tyson workers, health care employees, first responders and other critical infrastructure personnel who are showing symptoms of COVID-19 or who have come in contact with someone who has tested positive, said DHHS spokeswoman Leah Bucco-White.
A number of other meat plants in the tri-state area have experienced coronavirus outbreaks, including Tyson plants in Columbus Junction and Waterloo, Iowa, and Madison and Lexington, Nebraska.
The Smithfield Foods pork plant in Sioux Falls closed last week after becoming one of the largest coronavirus hot spots in the country, with more than 500 workers testing positive for the virus.
The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department reported Sunday that there are now at least six cases of COVID-19 linked to the Tyson plant in Madison, with more than 30 pending test results of employees and family members.
But, despite being allowed under Nebraska law to disclose such information, the Dakota County Health Department refused to discuss whether the spike in cases in the county is linked to the Dakota City plant.
Siouxland District Health officials also are refusing to discuss the Tyson plant in relationship to the recent surge in Woodbury County's positive tests. Michelle Clausen Rosendahl, Siouxland District Health's director of environmental health, said Iowa law prohibits a local public health department from releasing information that could identify a person or business identified with an illness.
Stouffer acknowledged production at the Dakota City plant has been impacted by fewer employees reporting to work, both from those who are sick and others "afraid" to report to duty because of what he said were media accounts that unfairly paint meat plants as coronavirus exposure zones.
"Our team members are scared," Stouffer told the Journal.
Stouffer said workers have their temperatures checked frequently and wear face coverings, and plant officials have instituted social distancing measures, such as installing workstation dividers.
Tyson's fresh meats division, based in Dakota Dunes, announced Monday night it would resume operations at its Columbus Junction plant, which had been idle for two weeks after several employees tested positive for the virus.
Despite employees’ fears of scant worker protections and calls from local health officials and workers’ rights advocacy groups to temporarily shutter Tyson's plant in Waterloo in the wake of a COVID-19 in the eastern Iowa city, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Monday she has no plans to order Tyson to close.
Like Reynolds, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said it was important to keep meat plants operating.
"Our goal is to keep them open because they are vital to the food supply chain in our country," Ricketts said at his news conference Monday.
Twenty elected Black Hawk County officials, including mayors and legislators, have called on Tyson to temporarily close the Waterloo facility for deep cleaning and to allow for more testing for the virus. County officials have said Reynolds is the only person legally able to order the plant to close.
On Monday, Dixon County, Nebraska, which borders Dakota County, reported its first positive case of COVID-19, and Union County, South Dakota, added one more positive test.
In all, that brought the total number of cases in metro Sioux City to 160. Union County now has seven cases, and Plymouth County stands at eight cases.
Elsewhere in Siouxland, Cherokee County also reported its first positive test Monday.
