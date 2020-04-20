Woodbury County COVID-19 cases hit single-day high as Tyson denies Dakota County plant as source of spread

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- As the number of positive tests for COVID-19 in metro Sioux City surged to 160 Monday, a top Tyson Fresh Meats official denied the company's flagship beef plant in Dakota City is the main source for an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

"People are led to believe our plant is a vector of community spread, but that is not the case," Tyson group president Steve Stouffer told the Journal in an interview. "There is no way of knowing where our community members are getting this."

Tyson has acknowledged that some of the plant's roughly 4,300 workers have tested positive, but have repeatedly refused to disclose an approximate number of cases.

While some Tyson workers may have contracted the virus in the plant, Stouffer said the company believes "it is predominantly from the outside."

"I don't see a lot of people taking this seriously," Stouffer said of government recommendations to take preventive steps such as social distancing and remaining at home as much as possible.

His comments came as Siouxland District Health on Monday reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County, by far a single-day high. That raised the total number of cases in Iowa's fifth largest county to 75.