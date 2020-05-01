Woodbury County COVID-19 cases rise to 1,034; 50 are hospitalized

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- The tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County rose to 1,034 Friday, with 183 new cases. Fifty individuals in the county are now hospitalized with the virus.

According to the Siouxland District Health Department, 212 of the county's cases have recovered. A total of 2,936 tests have been completed in the county, for a positive rate of about 35.2 percent.

With the new numbers reported Friday, Woodbury County is near the top of Iowa's counties most impacted by the virus.

The Dakota County Health Department on Thursday recorded 74 additional confirmed cases, with the county total rising to 778. Data for Friday has not yet been released.

Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers (RMCC), which represents Northwest Iowa, has reported that 25 COVID-19 patients in the region are in the ICU with the virus, while 18 are on ventilators.

