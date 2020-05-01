You are the owner of this article.
Woodbury County COVID-19 cases rise to 1,034; 50 are hospitalized
Woodbury County COVID-19 cases rise to 1,034; 50 are hospitalized

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 National Institutes of Health

SIOUX CITY -- The tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County rose to 1,034 Friday, with 183 new cases. Fifty individuals in the county are now hospitalized with the virus. 

According to the Siouxland District Health Department, 212 of the county's cases have recovered. A total of 2,936 tests have been completed in the county, for a positive rate of about 35.2 percent. 

With the new numbers reported Friday, Woodbury County is near the top of Iowa's counties most impacted by the virus. 

The Dakota County Health Department on Thursday recorded 74 additional confirmed cases, with the county total rising to 778. Data for Friday has not yet been released. 

Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers (RMCC), which represents Northwest Iowa, has reported that 25 COVID-19 patients in the region are in the ICU with the virus, while 18 are on ventilators. 

