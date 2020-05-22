Woodbury County COVID-19 cases trending in good direction

There has been some concern from the public that the test site is closing, given Woodbury County's high number of COVID-19 cases. Grieme said the Siouxland Community Health Center can handle more than 1,000 tests per week, so there will not be a lack of testing in Woodbury County. One in 10 Woodbury County residents has now been tested for COVID-19, he said.

"We're not anticipating a large local impact in the number of tests completed," Grieme said. "We are comfortable with the community testing going on."

State Rep. Chris Hall, D-Sioux City, criticized the closing of the test site.

"Positive cases are being confirmed each day, and our community has not yet recovered from one of the nation’s most concentrated outbreaks ... After ignoring the seriousness of the outbreak in our community, the site in Woodbury was open for a mere three weeks and, to date, the Governor’s office has refused to show what value it added to our local public health efforts," Hall said.

Grieme advised anyone not feeling well can always call his or her personal physician or the Community Heath Center to see if they should be tested.