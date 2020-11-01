Woodbury County COVID-19 death toll reaches 100

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County on Sunday hit a grim milestone, its 100th death attributed to COVID-19.
The deceased was a man between age 61 and 80, according to the Siouxland District Health Department.
The county also added another 45 infections on Sunday, following the 130 logged Saturday -- the largest tally the county had suffered since May 1.
As of Sunday, a total of 56 people were hospitalized in Sioux City hospitals with the virus, while another 19 people in the hospital have the virus, but are hospitalized for other reasons. Of that total -- 75 -- only 43 are Woodbury County residents.
Across the region, 139 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, the highest number yet recorded, according to data from Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers (RMCC), which covers Northwest Iowa and a few counties in the central part of the state. Of those patients, 20 are in the ICU and nine are on ventilators.
MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's provided statements to the Journal this weekend addressing the rising number of COVID-19 patients at the hospitals. The hospitals sought to reassure the community that they are handling the virus situation as well as they can.
"While we are experiencing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in our community, we are managing the influx of patients needing care and our hospital is not at capacity. MercyOne Siouxland remains prepared and stands ready to care for all those in need, including the ability to flex our hospital capacity if needed," MercyOne wrote in its statement.
"We are managing the increased patient volumes and demand on an ongoing basis, which is normal operating procedure for UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s. We will always do what is best for each and every patient and are following all precautions to keep our patients and staff safe," UnityPoint wrote.
Meanwhile, in hard-hit Thurston County, Nebraska, the Pender Community Hospital posted on Facebook a request for people to stay in.
"Due to a rapid surge of COVID-19 testing and positivity rate seen at the Pender Community Hospital & Medical Clinics this week, providers urge community members to STAY HOME for the next 10 days. If you must go into public, it’s vital to practice actions that will slow the spread of COVID-19. These include wearing a mask, using good hand hygiene, and practicing social distancing," Pender Community Hospital wrote in the post.
Roughly 110 people in Thurston County have an active COVID-19 infection, according to Friday's update from the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department. Neighboring Wayne County has about 174, while Dixon County to the northwest has about 53. It's difficult to say how many active infections are in Dakota County, north of Thurston County, because the county's health department has only provided the cumulative number of infections recorded there, a number that dates back to the spring.
On Sunday, Pender Community Hospital announced scheduling changes at its satellite clinics to help their healthcare providers deal with COVID-19 patients. Their Emerson Medical Clinic will be open only Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., while the Bancroft Medical Clinic is closed. The clinic in Pender remains open normal hours.
