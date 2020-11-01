Woodbury County COVID-19 death toll reaches 100

"While we are experiencing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in our community, we are managing the influx of patients needing care and our hospital is not at capacity. MercyOne Siouxland remains prepared and stands ready to care for all those in need, including the ability to flex our hospital capacity if needed," MercyOne wrote in its statement.

"We are managing the increased patient volumes and demand on an ongoing basis, which is normal operating procedure for UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s. We will always do what is best for each and every patient and are following all precautions to keep our patients and staff safe," UnityPoint wrote.

Meanwhile, in hard-hit Thurston County, Nebraska, the Pender Community Hospital posted on Facebook a request for people to stay in.

"Due to a rapid surge of COVID-19 testing and positivity rate seen at the Pender Community Hospital & Medical Clinics this week, providers urge community members to STAY HOME for the next 10 days. If you must go into public, it’s vital to practice actions that will slow the spread of COVID-19. These include wearing a mask, using good hand hygiene, and practicing social distancing," Pender Community Hospital wrote in the post.