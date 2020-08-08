Woodbury County COVID-19 positive percentage remains above 2 percent goal

SIOUX CITY -- The percentage of people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County remains stubbornly above the 2 percent goal of the Siouxland District Health Department.
On Saturday, 16 more people tested positive for the virus, out of a total of 148 tests reported, making for a positive rate of about 10.8 percent. The numbers vary daily, and Friday's percentage had been a bit better -- 14 positives out of 207 tests, for a positive percentage of around 6.8 percent.
The county's average positive rate on a weekly basis has been hovering around 7 to 8 percent, with little change over the past two months, according to a weekly COVID-19 report from Siouxland District Health.
For the week ending Aug. 2, the percentage was around 6 percent, though the department cautioned this was liable to change as the results of previous tests are received.
If the virus is to be contained, the goal would be 2 percent or less, according to Siouxland District Health. A higher percentage of tests coming back positive means that more people who have the virus are likely going un-diagnosed, and that generally the virus is continuing to spread.
Iowa's positive percentage has been no better than Woodbury County's, with the positive percentage Friday at 7.3 percent. The state's cumulative positive rate hovers at 9.3 percent, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The majority of Woodbury County's known infections are now considered recovered. Since the outbreak began, 3,715 people in the county have tested positive, according to IDPH data. Of these, 3,325 (about 89.5 percent) are now considered recovered. The percentage of recoveries has inched downward as more positive test results streamed in.
The same is true of all counties in the region -- the majority who have tested positive since March are now considered recovered, though the percentage varies widely depending on how many recent infections a given county has recorded.
It's harder to say what the positive percentage in neighboring Dakota County has been, because the health department there has not been reporting the number of new tests conducted on a daily basis. The Dakota County Health Department also does not release data on COVID-19 recoveries in the county, nor does it release any COVID-19 updates during the weekends.
In terms of the absolute number of positive test results, Dakota County's tally has been lower than Woodbury County's nearly every day for several months. During the past two weeks, 39 people in Dakota County have tested positive.
This is about one-quarter the number of new cases recorded in Woodbury County during the same time period, though Woodbury County has a population five times larger.
The vast majority of the Dakota County's tally of known infections (a total of 1,891) occurred in April or May, when the outbreak there briefly spun out of control. Nearly 10 percent of Dakota County's population had a confirmed infection.
Nebraska's Department of Health and Human Services has not released daily positive percentages. Based on the number of tests conducted in the state since the outbreak began, compared to the number of positives, Nebraska's cumulative positive rate would be around 10.4 percent.
Union County, despite its proximity to hard-hit Woodbury, Dakota, Plymouth and Sioux counties, has largely fared better than its neighbors. Only 213 have tested positive there since the outbreak began, and of those only 32 are considered to have an active infection. The county is considered by the South Dakota Department of Health to have "substantial community spread."
The statewide positive rate in South Dakota is also higher than ideal, with a positive percentage there of around 8.1 percent Friday and a cumulative positive rate of 7.3 percent.
The Northwest Iowa county with the highest recent percentage is actually Lyon County, where 13 percent of all tests in the past two weeks came back positive, followed by Osceola and Sioux counties, with 11 percent. The lowest percentages were in Ida, Monona and Buena Vista County (which had its own severe outbreak back in June), where only 3 percent tested positive, and Sac County, where 4 percent tested positive.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been perhaps most threatening at nursing homes and long-term care facilities. Currently five such facilities in Northwest Iowa are experiencing outbreaks among patients and/or staff:
-- At the Good Samaritan Society in George, Iowa, a total of 14 have tested positive. Of these, 12 are considered recovered.
-- At the Prairie View Home in Sanborn, Iowa, 17 have tested positive. Of these, only one is considered recovered.
-- At the Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars, 23 have tested positive. Of these, six are considered recovered.
-- At the Prairie Ridge Care Center in Orange City, five have tested positive. None of these are considered recovered.
-- At the Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City, 22 have tested positive. Of these, 17 are considered recovered.
Previous outbreaks at other long-term care facilities in the area have apparently resolved. These facilities represent a disproportionate share of the state's COVID-19 deaths -- of the state's total of 925 deaths, 497 were in long-term care facilities. IDPH does not report data on deaths at individual facilities.
Across the state, a total of 26 long-term care facilities are currently experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks.
