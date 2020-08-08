Woodbury County COVID-19 positive percentage remains above 2 percent goal

The majority of Woodbury County's known infections are now considered recovered. Since the outbreak began, 3,715 people in the county have tested positive, according to IDPH data. Of these, 3,325 (about 89.5 percent) are now considered recovered. The percentage of recoveries has inched downward as more positive test results streamed in.

The same is true of all counties in the region -- the majority who have tested positive since March are now considered recovered, though the percentage varies widely depending on how many recent infections a given county has recorded.

It's harder to say what the positive percentage in neighboring Dakota County has been, because the health department there has not been reporting the number of new tests conducted on a daily basis. The Dakota County Health Department also does not release data on COVID-19 recoveries in the county, nor does it release any COVID-19 updates during the weekends.

In terms of the absolute number of positive test results, Dakota County's tally has been lower than Woodbury County's nearly every day for several months. During the past two weeks, 39 people in Dakota County have tested positive.

This is about one-quarter the number of new cases recorded in Woodbury County during the same time period, though Woodbury County has a population five times larger.