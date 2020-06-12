Woodbury County COVID-19 positive test rate holds steady, hospitalizations down

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- On Friday, 54 patients were receiving COVID-19 care in Sioux City hospitals. It was the lowest figure reported since health officials began releasing this data in early May.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Sioux City has declined by about one-third compared to five weeks ago.

At a press conference Friday afternoon, Siouxland District Health Deputy Director Tyler Brock said that during this week, roughly 12 percent of people in the county who were tested for the virus were found positive. This percentage was unchanged from last week, but down considerably from the high positive percentages of April.

"So we're definitely trending in the right direction still, although it would have been nice to see that drop down a little bit," Brock said. Fewer people have sought testing for the virus in recent days, and Brock stressed that virus testing remains available to those in the county who need it.

The total number of new confirmed infections in both Woodbury and Dakota counties has remained relatively low this week; on several days the counties recorded fewer than 10 new infections.