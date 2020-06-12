Woodbury County COVID-19 positive test rate holds steady, hospitalizations down

SIOUX CITY -- On Friday, 54 patients were receiving COVID-19 care in Sioux City hospitals. It was the lowest figure reported since health officials began releasing this data in early May.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Sioux City has declined by about one-third compared to five weeks ago.
At a press conference Friday afternoon, Siouxland District Health Deputy Director Tyler Brock said that during this week, roughly 12 percent of people in the county who were tested for the virus were found positive. This percentage was unchanged from last week, but down considerably from the high positive percentages of April.
"So we're definitely trending in the right direction still, although it would have been nice to see that drop down a little bit," Brock said. Fewer people have sought testing for the virus in recent days, and Brock stressed that virus testing remains available to those in the county who need it.
The total number of new confirmed infections in both Woodbury and Dakota counties has remained relatively low this week; on several days the counties recorded fewer than 10 new infections.
Siouxland District Health on Friday recorded 13 new infections in the county and one additional death, a man between 41 and 60 years old. To date a total of 39 deaths attributable to the virus have been recorded in Woodbury County.
The majority of Woodbury County's known infections have recovered. As of Friday the county has seen 2,986 infections, and 2,360 recoveries.
Most of the residents and staff at Sioux City's Holy Spirit Retirement Home who tested positive for the virus have recovered. Of the 26 infections reported there, 23 are considered recovered.
Neighboring Dakota County recorded only one new infection on Friday and no deaths. The death toll there stands at 31 people. A total of 1,732 people in Dakota County have tested positive for the virus, and 1,338 of those have recovered.
The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, which covers Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne counties, reported two COVID-19 deaths on Friday, though the agency did not specify which counties these individuals lived in. One was a child and the other was an individual in their 20s, both of whom suffered from underlying health conditions.
An outbreak of the virus in Buena Vista County is continuing apace, with some 1,475 infections and six deaths reported there to date. During the past two weeks the county has more than doubled its tally of COVID-19 infections. Tyson Foods earlier this month acknowledged that 591 of its workers at a Storm Lake pork processing plant had tested positive for the virus.
Of Buena Vista's known infections, 301 are considered recovered according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.
Brock, in Friday afternoon's press conference, said virus numbers in other Northwest Iowa counties remain alarming.
"Regionally, Northwest Iowa, COVID cases are still too high, they flat out are. While things are improving here in Woodbury County and have been for several weeks, some of our other, more rural counties, our surrounding counties, have seen increases over the last couple of weeks," Brock said.
Most other counties in Northwest Iowa recorded new infections on Friday, though the tallies were smaller -- 10 or fewer in each case. The same was true of Yankton, Clay and Union counties in Southeast South Dakota and Dixon and Thurston counties in Nebraska.
Data from Regional Medical Coordination Center 3, which represents Northwest Iowa, indicates that 32 COVID-19 patients are in the ICU, with 17 on ventilators.
Statewide, a total of 23,350 Iowans have tested positive for the virus, of whom 14,290 are considered recovered and 644 have died, according to the state's Department of Public Health.
In South Dakota, some 5,742 people have tested positive, but only 913 of these are considered active infections. Seventy-four deaths attributed to the virus have been recorded in the state, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.
Nebraska's Department of Health and Human Services has recorded a total of 16,513 infections, of whom 9,610 are considered recovered and 216 have died.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.