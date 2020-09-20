Woodbury County COVID-19 positivity rate exceeds 15 percent

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland District Health Department reported that it added 51 more positive cases of novel coronavirus on Sunday.

This new number of cases -- compiled over a 24-hour period -- comes after the health department reported 100 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

As of Sunday, Woodbury County has a 14-day positivity rate of 15.1 percent, up from the 14.9 percent that was reported the day before.

This means that Woodbury County has exceeded the 15 percent positivity rate that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds set to allow schools to move to online classes. Currently, there is no indication that school districts in the county will follow suit.

Overall, there had been 4,958 cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County as of Sunday evening, with 3,919 people who have recovered and 61 deaths.

Since Woodbury County continues to see a significant increase in COVID-19 cases recently, Siouxland District Health Department reminds residents that it is extremely important that everyone do their part to prevent the spread by staying home when sick, even if only mildly ill, practicing physical distancing, wearing masks in public, and washing hands frequently.