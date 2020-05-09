Woodbury County COVID-19 tally now at 1,590; Sioux, Crawford counties also see surge

Other counties in Northwest Iowa recorded large surges in COVID-19 cases in recent days. On Saturday, the number of infections in Sioux County nearly doubled -- an additional 40 cases, bringing the county's tally to 81, according to Sioux County Community Health Partners. Twenty-eight of the new infections are people between the ages of 18 and 40 years old, while nine are between 41 and 60, two are between 61 and 80 and one is a juvenile 17 years old or younger.

COVID-19 numbers in Crawford County have continued to climb, with the count on Saturday sitting at 175 cases, according to IDPH data.

Woodbury County's neighbors to the north, Plymouth and Union counties, now have 51 and 53 cases, respectively.

Some 11,671 individuals in Iowa have tested positive for the virus since the outbreak began just over two months ago. Of those, 5,011 have recovered and 252 have died, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Nebraska's COVID-19 count on Saturday rose to 8,234, and the death toll rose to 96, according to the state's Department of Health and Human Services. The state has yet to report the number of recoveries.

In South Dakota, some 3,393 people have tested positive for the virus, but only 1,234 are thought to have active infections, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. Thirty-four deaths have been recorded.

