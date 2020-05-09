You are the owner of this article.
Woodbury County COVID-19 tally up to 1,590, additional death reported
This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

SIOUX CITY -- A young adult, between the ages of 18 and 40 years old, has died of COVID-19, the Siouxland District Health Department reported Saturday. 

This would likely be the youngest person yet in Woodbury County to die of the virus. To date, eight people have died of the virus in the county. 

Another 48 cases of the virus were recorded Saturday in Woodbury County, bringing the total to 1,590. Siouxland District Health is not providing the number of recovered patients at the moment. 

Woodbury County is currently the second-hardest-hit county in the state, behind only Polk County, which has 2,194 cases. On a per-capita basis, Woodbury County has far more infections than the more-populous Polk County. 

As of Friday, 82 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's, according to the hospitals. 

