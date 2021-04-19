 Skip to main content
Woodbury County COVID-19 vaccination clinic slated for April 27
Woodbury County COVID-19 vaccination clinic slated for April 27

Woodbury County residents receive COVID-19 vaccinations April 6 during the Siouxland District Health Department's mass vaccination clinic at the Siouxland Expo Center in Sioux City.

SIOUX CITY -- Another public COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Woodbury County residents will be held April 27 at the Siouxland Expo Center, 550 S. Lafayette St. 

Siouxland District Health Department said in a statement Monday that 800 appointments will be available to individuals 16 and older who need their first dose of the vaccine.

The clinic, which will be offering the Pfizer vaccine, will run from 4:15 to 6:30 p.m.

Individuals can register online at siouxlanddistricthealth.org or by calling 712-234-3922. 

District Health reported two new cases of the virus Monday, which brought Woodbury County's case total stood at 14,907. The county's 14-day positivity rate on tests performed stood at 6.1 percent. 

District Health reported that 12 patients were hospitalized Monday at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, up one from Sunday.

Of those patients, nine were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. Three other people in the hospital had the virus, but was hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, nine were Woodbury County residents.

As of Monday evening, 20,731 people in Woodbury County had received both shots of a two-dose vaccine, while another 2,879 had received a single-dose vaccine, according to state statistics. That's nearly 23 percent of the county's population.

