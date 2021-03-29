 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woodbury County COVID-19 vaccination clinics opening to residents 16 and up
0 comments
alert

Woodbury County COVID-19 vaccination clinics opening to residents 16 and up

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Virus variant from South Africa detected in US for 1st time

This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe.

 NIAID-RML, via AP

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland District Health Department is opening up public COVID-19 vaccination clinics to Woodbury County residents 16 and older who need their first dose of vaccine. 

The next clinics are slated for April 6 and 8 at the Siouxland Expo Center, 550 S. Lafayette St. 

"This expanded eligibility group includes a large number of Woodbury County residents, and not everyone will be able to schedule an appointment right away, as the amount of vaccine available is not enough for this entire group," District Health said in a statement issued Monday. "It will take weeks to work through this group and we appreciate everyone's patience as we work through this process with the vaccine that we are allocated. Please rest assured that anyone that wishes to receive vaccine will have the opportunity to receive it in the coming weeks, both through SDHD and the other providers administering vaccine in the community."

WATCH NOW: 10 questions about COVID-19 vaccination

According to the statement, these clinics will be using the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for use in individuals 16 and up.

Online registration for these clinics opens at 3 p.m. Tuesday at siouxlanddistricthealth.org. Those who do not have the ability to make an appointment online can call 712-234-3922 at that time. 

District Health reported 13 new cases of the virus Monday morning, which brought Woodbury County's case total to 14,451. According to state data, the county had 15,692 total positive tests as of Monday afternoon. 

No additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Siouxland counties on Monday. 

According to District Health, 16 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Monday at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's. Of those patients, seven were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. The other nine patients had the virus, but were hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, eight are Woodbury County residents.

Floyd Valley Healthcare opening COVID-19 vaccination to anyone 18 and up
COVID-19 vaccination clinics to move to Siouxland Expo Center
Tyson to hold employee vaccination event Friday at Dakota City plant
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY moves to legalize adult use marijuana

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News