Woodbury County COVID-19 vaccination clinics opening to residents 16 and up

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland District Health Department is opening up public COVID-19 vaccination clinics to Woodbury County residents 16 and older who need their first dose of vaccine.
The next clinics are slated for April 6 and 8 at the Siouxland Expo Center, 550 S. Lafayette St.
"This expanded eligibility group includes a large number of Woodbury County residents, and not everyone will be able to schedule an appointment right away, as the amount of vaccine available is not enough for this entire group," District Health said in a statement issued Monday. "It will take weeks to work through this group and we appreciate everyone's patience as we work through this process with the vaccine that we are allocated. Please rest assured that anyone that wishes to receive vaccine will have the opportunity to receive it in the coming weeks, both through SDHD and the other providers administering vaccine in the community."
According to the statement, these clinics will be using the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for use in individuals 16 and up.
Online registration for these clinics opens at 3 p.m. Tuesday at siouxlanddistricthealth.org. Those who do not have the ability to make an appointment online can call 712-234-3922 at that time.
District Health reported 13 new cases of the virus Monday morning, which brought Woodbury County's case total to 14,451. According to state data, the county had 15,692 total positive tests as of Monday afternoon.
No additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Siouxland counties on Monday.
According to District Health, 16 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Monday at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's. Of those patients, seven were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. The other nine patients had the virus, but were hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, eight are Woodbury County residents.