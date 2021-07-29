Woodbury County COVID cases on the rise again

The number of deaths attributable to the virus in Woodbury County now stands at 230, little changed from the toll reported in the final daily report of June 5, when the death toll was 229. The health department's new reports do not include hospitalization data.

In Woodbury County, 36,844 people have completed a two-dose vaccine series and another 4,674 people have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. There has been only a modest uptick in vaccinations in the county over the last two months -- the majority of Woodbury County's vaccinations took place prior to mid-May, by which time demand had begun to taper off.

This equates to roughly 40 percent of the county's entire population, and almost 50 percent of the eligible population, vaccinated against the virus. Grieme said that roughly 300 or 325 vaccine doses "at most" are administered per week in the county.

"Our (vaccination) growth is not that fast, when you're looking at 103,000 total population," said Grieme.