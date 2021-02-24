Woodbury County COVID hospitalizations rising slightly

SIOUX CITY -- After dipping to five earlier this month, the number of COVID patients hospitalized in Woodbury County continues to slowly climb.

That number rose to 16 people hospitalized at either UnityPoint -- St. Luke's and MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City on Wednesday. Of those in the hospital, nine were hospitalized due to the respiratory illness caused by the virus. The number had dipped to five on Feb. 15 and was at 12 a week ago.

The numbers remain far from the peak of 109 in early December.

Hospitalization numbers also have increased across Northwest Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported that the number of patients hospitalized in Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers, a grouping that includes several Northwest Iowa counties, was 27, up from 20 a week ago. The number of COVID patients hospitalized in the region had dropped to 15 on Feb. 11. As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, seven patients with COVID-19 had been admitted to hospitals in RMCC 3 in the previous 24 hours, up from four in the previous 24-hour period.

Just one death in Siouxland was attributed to the virus on Wednesday. Statistics showed an additional death in Wayne County, the northeast Nebraska county's eighth COVID-related death.

Though the spread of the virus has slowed, the number of new cases has steadied in the past two weeks. Health officials encourage everyone to help control the spread of the virus by continuing to wear masks, practice social distancing, avoid crowds and wash their hands regularly.

