Woodbury County COVID positive percentage inches upward to 21 percent

-- At the Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City, 29 have tested positive. Of these, 12 are considered recovered.

-- At the Embassy Rehab and Care Center in Sergeant Bluff, 35 have tested positive. Of these, 25 are considered recovered.

-- At the Happy Siesta Nursing Home in Remsen, 31 have tested positive. Of these, 20 are considered recovered.

-- At the Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars, three have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.

-- At the Prairie View Home in Sanborn, 39 have tested positive. Of these, 23 are considered recovered.

-- At Sanford Senior Care in Sheldon, 13 have tested positive. None of these are considered recovered.

-- At Fellowship Village in Inwood, 30 have tested positive. Of these, 26 are considered recovered.

-- At Lyon Specialty Care in Rock Rapids, 29 have tested positive. Of these, 24 are considered recovered.

-- At the Good Samaritan Society in Holstein, 37 have tested positive. None of these are considered recovered.

-- At the Denison Care Center in Denison, 40 have tested positive. Of these, 27 are considered recovered.