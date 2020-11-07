Woodbury County COVID positive percentage inches upward to 21 percent

SIOUX CITY -- The 14-day average percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has climbed upward steadily in Woodbury County in recent weeks.
On Saturday, the 14-day average hit 21 percent, having risen every day of the past week, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Siouxland District Health Department. The county had remained at a roughly 14 to 16 percent rolling average since mid-September, until that figure began climbing in late October.
Despite the climbing positive percentage, Woodbury County is nowhere near the top in the state in that regard, because positive percentages have been surging statewide -- much of the state is above 20 percent, with Jones County in the east at an unusual 41.6 percent, the highest. Plymouth, Sioux, Ida and O'Brien counties, with the highest percentages in Northwest Iowa, are at 28.4, 28, 27.9 and 26.5 percent, respectively.
The number of tests the county has conducted has held roughly steady, with more than 3,000 people tested every week, according to the latest weekly status update from Siouxland District Health. The higher percentage means that more people who get tested are testing positive.
Roughly 1,033 people in Woodbury County have current, active coronavirus infections, according to a rolling 14-day total of positive individuals from the IDPH. The number of people testing positive on a given day remains quite high in the county -- 89 positives were added Saturday, following 123 on Friday, 110 on Thursday, 95 on Wednesday, 58 on Tuesday and 97 on Monday. Woodbury County's coronavirus death toll climbed to 102 this week, the highest in the region by far.
Long-term care outbreaks
Statewide, Iowa is currently suffering 92 outbreaks at long-term care facilities -- these outbreaks have been dire, and represent 887 of the state's 1,830 deaths, according to IDPH data. Five of these outbreaks are at Woodbury County facilities, with another 10 are at facilities in nearby counties:
-- At the Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City, 14 have tested positive. Of these, six are considered recovered.
-- At the Countryside Health Care Center in Sioux City, five have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At Westwood Specialty Care in Sioux City, four have tested positive. Of these, two are considered recovered.
-- At the Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City, 29 have tested positive. Of these, 12 are considered recovered.
-- At the Embassy Rehab and Care Center in Sergeant Bluff, 35 have tested positive. Of these, 25 are considered recovered.
-- At the Happy Siesta Nursing Home in Remsen, 31 have tested positive. Of these, 20 are considered recovered.
-- At the Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars, three have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Prairie View Home in Sanborn, 39 have tested positive. Of these, 23 are considered recovered.
-- At Sanford Senior Care in Sheldon, 13 have tested positive. None of these are considered recovered.
-- At Fellowship Village in Inwood, 30 have tested positive. Of these, 26 are considered recovered.
-- At Lyon Specialty Care in Rock Rapids, 29 have tested positive. Of these, 24 are considered recovered.
-- At the Good Samaritan Society in Holstein, 37 have tested positive. None of these are considered recovered.
-- At the Denison Care Center in Denison, 40 have tested positive. Of these, 27 are considered recovered.
-- At the Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison, 23 have tested positive. Of these, 20 are considered recovered.
-- At Cherokee Specialty Care in Cherokee, four have tested positive. All four have apparently recovered.
The Iowa Department of Public Health does not report deaths at specific facilities.
