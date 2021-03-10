Woodbury County COVID test positivity rate climbing slowly

SIOUX CITY -- The percentage of COVID tests coming back positive is rising slowly in Woodbury County, but health officials aren't worried that it's the sign of a new outbreak.

Woodbury County's 14-day positivity rate on tests performed rose to 6.4% on Wednesday. The rate had dipped to 4.7% on Feb. 21 and has increased slowly since then.

Siouxland District Health Department director Kevin Grieme said the number of new cases reported each day is remaining steady, and that is a good sign. Fewer tests are being administered, but more of the people who are getting checked are testing positive. The health department reported 45 new cases in the previous 24-hour period ending at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

"It would be great if it went back down," Grieme said. "I think we should be relieved that the numbers (of cases) are not growing."

The statewide 14-day positivity rate Wednesday was 4.1%.

Woodbury County's positivity rate is even higher if taking a look at just the past week. The county's seven-day positivity rate is 8%, among the highest in the region. In Northwest Iowa, Clay County has a seven-day positivity rate of 10%. Plymouth and Ida counties are at 9%.