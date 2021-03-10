Woodbury County COVID test positivity rate climbing slowly

SIOUX CITY -- The percentage of COVID tests coming back positive is rising slowly in Woodbury County, but health officials aren't worried that it's the sign of a new outbreak.
Woodbury County's 14-day positivity rate on tests performed rose to 6.4% on Wednesday. The rate had dipped to 4.7% on Feb. 21 and has increased slowly since then.
Siouxland District Health Department director Kevin Grieme said the number of new cases reported each day is remaining steady, and that is a good sign. Fewer tests are being administered, but more of the people who are getting checked are testing positive. The health department reported 45 new cases in the previous 24-hour period ending at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
"It would be great if it went back down," Grieme said. "I think we should be relieved that the numbers (of cases) are not growing."
The statewide 14-day positivity rate Wednesday was 4.1%.
Woodbury County's positivity rate is even higher if taking a look at just the past week. The county's seven-day positivity rate is 8%, among the highest in the region. In Northwest Iowa, Clay County has a seven-day positivity rate of 10%. Plymouth and Ida counties are at 9%.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds lifted the state's partial mask mandate and some crowd size limitations on Feb. 5, and Grieme said he believes that action has played a role in the slow increase in numbers. Even though rules have been relaxed and more residents are getting vaccinated against the virus, Grieme advised everyone to continue to help control the spread of the virus by wearing masks, practicing social distancing and avoiding crowds.
"It's always lingering out there," Grieme said of the virus. "We can't ignore it."
The number of people hospitalized at either UnityPoint -- St. Luke's and MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City remained at 15 Wednesday for the third straight day. Of those in the hospital, 11 were hospitalized due to the respiratory illness caused by the virus.
Five deaths in Siouxland were attributed to the virus on Wednesday. Iowa Department of Public Health statistics showed one death each in Woodbury, Plymouth and Cherokee counties, raising their total deaths to 215, 79 and 37, respectively. Two deaths were reported in Monona County, which now has 29 total COVID-related deaths.