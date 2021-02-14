Woodbury County COVID vaccination numbers up nearly 63 percent after clinics

SIOUX CITY -- The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to Woodbury County residents has jumped by nearly 63 percent after two major public vaccine clinics.

As of Sunday, roughly 11,471 shots have been put into the arms of county residents, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. Some 5,467 residents have received one dose, while 3,002 have received both.

On the Friday before the clinics, the number of doses administered to county residents stood at 7,052. On Wednesday and Friday of this past week, the county provided vaccine doses to more than 4,000 individuals; further large vaccination clinics are scheduled in the coming weeks for individuals in phase 1B of the vaccination program.

Still, Woodbury County lags behind other large Iowa counties in vaccine distribution numbers -- Polk, Johnson, Linn, Scott, Dubuque, Black Hawk and Dallas counties have all administered more doses, according to IDPH data. Polk County alone has administered over 70,000 doses.