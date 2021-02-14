Woodbury County COVID vaccination numbers up nearly 63 percent after clinics

SIOUX CITY -- The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to Woodbury County residents has jumped by nearly 63 percent after two major public vaccine clinics.
As of Sunday, roughly 11,471 shots have been put into the arms of county residents, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. Some 5,467 residents have received one dose, while 3,002 have received both.
On the Friday before the clinics, the number of doses administered to county residents stood at 7,052. On Wednesday and Friday of this past week, the county provided vaccine doses to more than 4,000 individuals; further large vaccination clinics are scheduled in the coming weeks for individuals in phase 1B of the vaccination program.
Still, Woodbury County lags behind other large Iowa counties in vaccine distribution numbers -- Polk, Johnson, Linn, Scott, Dubuque, Black Hawk and Dallas counties have all administered more doses, according to IDPH data. Polk County alone has administered over 70,000 doses.
Osceola County is near the bottom of the state in terms of how many residents have received a vaccine dose -- only 781 shots have been given to county residents, the second-lowest in the state, ahead of only Adams County, the least-populous in Iowa. Only 140 residents of Osceola County -- 2.3 percent of the county's population -- have received both doses.
In most other counties in the area, somewhere between 3 and 5 percent of residents have received both doses. That figure is around 3.6 percent of residents in Sioux County; 4.6 percent of O'Brien County residents; 4.3 percent of Clay County residents; 4.5 percent of Cherokee County residents; 3.9 percent of Dickinson County residents; 4.5 percent of Cherokee County residents; 3.6 percent of Ida County residents; 4.9 percent of Sac County residents; 4.3 percent of Monona County residents; and 3.1 percent of Crawford County residents.
Statewide, the percentage of residents who've received both doses is somewhere in the neighborhood of 3.9 percent.
Woodbury County, where 2.9 percent of residents have received both doses, ranks comparatively low in this measure, alongside Lyon County's 2 percent and Buena Vista County's 2.3 percent.
Yankton County, South Dakota, has outperformed most other counties in the region in this measure -- roughly 7.7 percent of the county's residents have received both doses. In neighboring Clay County, S.D., that figure is around 6.3 percent, while in Union County, about 3.7 percent of residents have completed the vaccine, according to a review of South Dakota Department of Health data.
County-by-county vaccine data for Nebraska counties is not yet widely available. Approximately 6.1 percent of the state's residents have received both doses, according to Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services figures.
In most counties in the area, the percentage of residents who may have some lingering immunity from a previous infection is far higher than the percentage of the population who've completed the vaccine. In Woodbury County, for instance, more than 13 percent of the county has been infected. In Buena Vista County, approximately 20.6 percent of residents have been infected, while in Dakota County, Nebraska, the site of a serious outbreak during the early part of the pandemic, 19.1 percent have been infected.
Siouxland District Health officials recently reported that immunity from an infection may last six months, up from the previous assumption of three months.