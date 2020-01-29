Woodbury County Democratic Party caucus locations
Woodbury County Democratic Party caucus locations

Below are precinct locations for Woodbury County Democratic Party caucuses Monday night. Precincts will open no later than 6:30 p.m. Caucus-goers must be in line by 7 p.m. in order to enter the meetings. Those who arrive after that time will not be allowed to caucus. Caucus-goers must be at least 18 years old by Nov. 3, 2020, and registered as a Democrat. Caucus-goers can register their party registrations when they arrive at the precincts Monday night.  

1. Briar Cliff University, 3303 Rebecca St., Sioux City 

2. Loess Hills Elementary School 1717 Casselman St., Sioux City 

3. West High School, 2001 Casselman St., Sioux City 

4. Center for Active Generations, 313 Cook St., Sioux City 

5. Riverside Elementary School, 2303 Riverside Blvd., Sioux City

6. Carpenters Union Hall 2200 W. 19th St., Sioux City 

7. Hunt/Crescent Park Elementary School, 1114 W. 27th St., Sioux City 

8. Liberty Elementary School, 1623 Rebecca St., Sioux City 

9. St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1200 Douglas St., Sioux City 

10. First Congregational Church, 4600 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City 

11. Immanuel Lutheran Church, 315 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City 

12. St. John's Lutheran Church, 2801 Jackson St., Sioux City 

13. First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St., Sioux City 

14. Shriner's Temple, 820 Nebraska St., Sioux City 

15. Peace Reform Church, 4100 Outer Drive North, Sioux City

16. Trimble United Methodist Church, 1424 27th St., Sioux City

17. Bryant Elementary School, 3040 Jones St., Sioux City 

18. Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St., Sioux City 

19. North Middle School, 2101 Outer Belt Drive North, Sioux City 

20. Augustana Lutheran Church, 600 Court St., Sioux City 

21. Spaulding Elementary School, 4101 Stone Ave., Sioux City

22. Faith United Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside Ave., Sioux City 

23. Morningside College, Lincoln Center UPS Auditorium, 3627 Peters Ave., Sioux City 

24. Morningside Elementary School, 3601 Bushnell Ave., Sioux City 

25. Morningside College, Yockey Room, 3609 Peters Ave., Sioux City 

26 East Middle School, 5401 Lorraine Ave., Sioux City 

27. St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 5200 Glenn Ave., Sioux City 

28. East Middle School 5401 Lorraine Avenue Sioux City 

29. Sergeant Bluff-Luton Middle School, 208 Port Neal Road, Sergeant Bluff 

30. Sergeant Bluff-Luton Elementary School 201 Port Neal Road Sgt Bluff 

31. Salix Community Center, 317 Tipton St., Salix 

32. Lawton Bronson Elementary, 115 W. 1st St., Bronson 

33. Kingsley-Pierson Middle School, 321 4th St., Pierson 

34. River Valley Community School, 916 Hackberry St., Correctionville 

35. Woodbury Central High School, 408 S. 4th St., Moville 

36. Lawton-Bronson High School, 100 Tara Way, Lawton 

37. Lawton-Bronson Elementary School, 115 W. 1st St., Bronson 

38. Sloan Community Center, 423 Evans St., Sloan 

39. Hornick Fire Station, 400 Main St., Hornick 

40. MVAO Middle School, 110 Division St., Anthon 

41. Danbury Emergency Services Building, 201 Main St., Danbury 

42. Smithland Fire Station, 107 Hickory St., Smithland 

43. MVAO Middle School, 110 W. Division St., Anthon 

44. River Valley High School, 916 Hackberry St., Correctionville 

