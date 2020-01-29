Woodbury County Democratic Party caucus locations

Below are precinct locations for Woodbury County Democratic Party caucuses Monday night. Precincts will open no later than 6:30 p.m. Caucus-goers must be in line by 7 p.m. in order to enter the meetings. Those who arrive after that time will not be allowed to caucus. Caucus-goers must be at least 18 years old by Nov. 3, 2020, and registered as a Democrat. Caucus-goers can register their party registrations when they arrive at the precincts Monday night.