Below are unofficial results for municipal and school board elections in Woodbury County Tuesday night. 

WOODBURY COUNTY

Anthon

Mayor

Tammy Reimer, 120

City council (vote for no more than 2)

Ross Baldwin, 71; Corey Hamman, 84; Jerry D. Boggs, 93.

Bronson

Mayor

Jason Garnand, 44

City Council (vote for no more than 2)

Douglas P. Williams, 38; David West, 43

Correctionville

Mayor

Nathan Heilman, 94

City council (vote for no more than 2)

Adam Petty, 102; Daniel Volkert, 116

Council to fill vacancy (vote for no more than 1)

Write-in, if any

Cushing

Mayor

Donald Joy Jr., 29

City council (vote for no more than 2)

Jesse VanHouten, 31

Council (to fill vacancy)

Alexander W. Rabbass, 32

Danbury

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Shari Simmons, 67; Ronald Lansink, 47; Sonya Sexton, 55; Brock Steven Boyle, 65; Joseph Allen, 59; Cameron Sexton, 46

Council to fill vacancy (vote for no more than 1) 

Sue Ham, 101

Hornick

Mayor

Scott Mitchell, 51; David Kendall, 13

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Dustin Johnston, 55; Derrick Fiedler, 38; Scott Matthias, 54; Eric R. Bebee, 35.

Council to fill vacancy (vote for no more than 1)

Julia Byers, 58

Lawton

Mayor

Dale Erickson, 92; Jeffrey Nitzschke, 116

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Kevin Heiss, 174; Eric Hennings, 174; Matt Otto, 143

Moville

Mayor

James Fisher, 291

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Rachel J. Rogers, 156; Thomas Conolly, 213; John Parks, 279; Jonathan F. Keselring, 56; Joel Robinson, 282

Pierson

Mayor

Doyle D. Struve, 38

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Joel McQueen, 36; Alex Krier, 49; Daniel Sistrunk, 44

Oto

Mayor

Kevin Rayevich, 5

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Jennifer Weber, 12

Salix

Mayor (to fill vacancy)

Tim Skidmore, 63

City Council (vote for no more than 2)

Randy Ronfeldt, 54; Denise Burkhart, 67

Sergeant Bluff

City council (vote for no more than 2)

Andrea Johnson, 366; Dustin Thelander, 218; James Linafelter, 306

Sloan

Mayor

Charles M. Thorpe, 174

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Scott E. Brekke, 177; Mitch Stoulil, 177

Smithland

Mayor

Elizabeth Peterson, 31

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Dianne McTeer, 25; Donald Sulsberger, 34; Scott Blakely, 35

Sioux City

Mayor

Maria Rundquist, 2,980; Bob Scott, 6,421

City Council (vote for no more than 1)

Julie Schoenherr, 4,873; Rhonda Capron, 4,501

Sioux City school board (vote for no more than 4)

Juline Albert, 4,947; Monique E. Scarlett, 4,495; Dan Greenwell, 6,571; Miyuki Mickey Nelson, 4,151; Taylor Goodvin, 4,351; Shaun Michael Broyhill, 4,078

Lawton-Bronson School Board

District 1 (vote for no more than 1)

Rick Scott, 404

District 2 (vote for no more than 1)

Shanna Warden, 212; Blake Forrest Sappingfield, 216

District 4 (vote for no more than 1)

Dennis Reinke, 395

River Valley school board

District 2 (vote for no more than 1)

Write-in, if any

District 3 (vote for no more than 1)

Scott Knaack, 185

At large (vote for no more than 1)

Ted Mammen, 111; Dawn McCrea, 118

Sergeant Bluff-Luton school board

At-large (vote for no more than 3)

Tammy Matthey, 523; Amiee Krogh, 486; Jeff W. Wright, 519

Westwood school board

At-large (vote for no more than 3)

Andy Brouillette, 469; Elliott Johnson, 339; Dan Lee, 439; Jim H. Mendenhall IV, 218

Woodbury Central school board

At-large (vote for no more than 4)

Gary Frafjord, 308; Steve Steffen, 348; Eric F. Nelson, 311

  

 

 

