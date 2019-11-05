Below are unofficial results for municipal and school board elections in Woodbury County Tuesday night.
WOODBURY COUNTY
Anthon
Mayor
Tammy Reimer, 120
City council (vote for no more than 2)
Ross Baldwin, 71; Corey Hamman, 84; Jerry D. Boggs, 93.
Bronson
Mayor
Jason Garnand, 44
City Council (vote for no more than 2)
Douglas P. Williams, 38; David West, 43
Correctionville
Mayor
Nathan Heilman, 94
City council (vote for no more than 2)
Adam Petty, 102; Daniel Volkert, 116
Council to fill vacancy (vote for no more than 1)
Write-in, if any
Cushing
Mayor
Donald Joy Jr., 29
City council (vote for no more than 2)
Jesse VanHouten, 31
Council (to fill vacancy)
Alexander W. Rabbass, 32
Danbury
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Shari Simmons, 67; Ronald Lansink, 47; Sonya Sexton, 55; Brock Steven Boyle, 65; Joseph Allen, 59; Cameron Sexton, 46
Council to fill vacancy (vote for no more than 1)
Sue Ham, 101
Hornick
Mayor
Scott Mitchell, 51; David Kendall, 13
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Dustin Johnston, 55; Derrick Fiedler, 38; Scott Matthias, 54; Eric R. Bebee, 35.
Council to fill vacancy (vote for no more than 1)
Julia Byers, 58
Lawton
Mayor
Dale Erickson, 92; Jeffrey Nitzschke, 116
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Kevin Heiss, 174; Eric Hennings, 174; Matt Otto, 143
Moville
Mayor
James Fisher, 291
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Rachel J. Rogers, 156; Thomas Conolly, 213; John Parks, 279; Jonathan F. Keselring, 56; Joel Robinson, 282
Pierson
Mayor
Doyle D. Struve, 38
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Joel McQueen, 36; Alex Krier, 49; Daniel Sistrunk, 44
Oto
Mayor
Kevin Rayevich, 5
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Jennifer Weber, 12
Salix
Mayor (to fill vacancy)
Tim Skidmore, 63
City Council (vote for no more than 2)
Randy Ronfeldt, 54; Denise Burkhart, 67
Sergeant Bluff
City council (vote for no more than 2)
Andrea Johnson, 366; Dustin Thelander, 218; James Linafelter, 306
Sloan
Mayor
Charles M. Thorpe, 174
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Scott E. Brekke, 177; Mitch Stoulil, 177
Smithland
Mayor
Elizabeth Peterson, 31
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Dianne McTeer, 25; Donald Sulsberger, 34; Scott Blakely, 35
Sioux City
Mayor
Maria Rundquist, 2,980; Bob Scott, 6,421
City Council (vote for no more than 1)
Julie Schoenherr, 4,873; Rhonda Capron, 4,501
Sioux City school board (vote for no more than 4)
Juline Albert, 4,947; Monique E. Scarlett, 4,495; Dan Greenwell, 6,571; Miyuki Mickey Nelson, 4,151; Taylor Goodvin, 4,351; Shaun Michael Broyhill, 4,078
Lawton-Bronson School Board
District 1 (vote for no more than 1)
Rick Scott, 404
District 2 (vote for no more than 1)
Shanna Warden, 212; Blake Forrest Sappingfield, 216
District 4 (vote for no more than 1)
Dennis Reinke, 395
River Valley school board
District 2 (vote for no more than 1)
Write-in, if any
District 3 (vote for no more than 1)
Scott Knaack, 185
At large (vote for no more than 1)
Ted Mammen, 111; Dawn McCrea, 118
Sergeant Bluff-Luton school board
At-large (vote for no more than 3)
Tammy Matthey, 523; Amiee Krogh, 486; Jeff W. Wright, 519
Westwood school board
At-large (vote for no more than 3)
Andy Brouillette, 469; Elliott Johnson, 339; Dan Lee, 439; Jim H. Mendenhall IV, 218
Woodbury Central school board
At-large (vote for no more than 4)
Gary Frafjord, 308; Steve Steffen, 348; Eric F. Nelson, 311