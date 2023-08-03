Related to this story

2022 Woodbury County Fair

2022 Woodbury County Fair

Scenes from the Woodbury County Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. The fair, in Moville, runs through Sunday.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Millions of people are set to lose COVID-era benefits this fall