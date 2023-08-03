SIOUX CITY — Wednesday night, the Woodbury County Fair announced its king and queen for 2023.
Maria McGowan was named the 2023 Woodbury County Fair Queen while the title of Woodbury County Fair King for 2023 went to Brand Beaver. Jacob Mitchell was selected as the Woodbury County Fair Prince and Mikaylee Edwards was chosen as Woodbury County Fair First Princess and Miss Congeniality. Lydia Harpenau was designated second princess for the 2023 Woodbury County Fair.
In 2022, Jackson Dewald and Camerin Baird were pronounced king and queen respectively. In 2021, the honor went to Charlee Petersen and Ridge Kunkel.