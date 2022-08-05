 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Woodbury County Fair has its king and queen

  • 0
2022 Woodbury County Fair Royalty

For the 2022 Woodbury County Fair: Jackson Dewald and Camerin Baird were pronounced king and queen respectively.

 Photo by Nate Castillo

MOVILLE, IOWA — The king and queen and princes and princesses are now in place.

Wednesday evening, the Woodbury County Fair announced its royalty at Flathers Hall in Moville. In total, seven Siouxland students recognized eight distinct designations which will carry with them until the 2023 fair festivities.

According to a release from "King Superintendent" Sheli Goodin: Jackson Dewald and Camerin Baird were pronounced king and queen respectively.

Dewald is the son of Brent and Niki Dewald. He goes to school at Westwood Community School and is set to graduate in May 2023. At the school, he's participated in football, wrestling, baseball and track as well as student council, National Honor Society, show choir, honor choir and the school musical. He's also been a part of the Willow Workers 4-H Club for eight years and served as its vice president.

People are also reading…

"Jackson volunteers during many animal events at the Woodbury County Fair," the release said.

Baird, the daughter of Doug and Erin Baird, graduated from Woodbury Central High School and is set to go to Iowa State University this autumn where she will major in animal science and minor in ag business. During her high school tenure, Baird was involved with volleyball, track, basketball, student council, National Honor Society, pep club and FFA (where she held the position of president). She's been involved with Rock Branch Producers 4-H Club for nine years and was its president for two years.

PHOTOS & VIDEO: 2022 Woodbury County Fair

+13 
+13 
2022 Woodbury County Fair
+13 
+13 
2022 Woodbury County Fair
+13 
+13 
2022 Woodbury County Fair
+13 
+13 
2022 Woodbury County Fair
+13 
+13 
2022 Woodbury County Fair

First prince and first princess were Nick Collins (MVACOU High School) and Addy Johnson (Westwood High School). 

Second prince and second princess designations went to Connor Tentinger (Westwood) and Maddison Huisinga (River Valley High School).

Dewald was also named "Mr. Personality" while Isabele Raveling (Sioux City North High School) was tapped as "Miss Congeniality."

Every single member of the court has served 4-H in some capacity.

$1 for 13 weeks

$1 for 13 weeks

Need a gift for the holidays? $1 gets 13 weeks of unlimited access to our E-edition as well as unlimited articles on siouxcityjournal.com, wit…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Woodbury County Fair finally gets a proper entrance

Woodbury County Fair finally gets a proper entrance

"There hasn't been anything here to let you know you're at the Woodbury County Fairgrounds," fair manager Mark Thompson said. There should be no doubt now when the fair begins its annual run from Wednesday through Sunday, Aug. 7.

4-H kids happy to see bird show ban lifted

4-H kids happy to see bird show ban lifted

She and Brenna already were raising dove and golden pheasant chicks on their rural Sloan acreage for their 4-H projects. It looked like they wouldn't get the fun of showing them at the fair.

Watch Now: Related Video

Playground in Jordan allows people to come and cuddle with abandoned cats

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News