Woodbury County Fair has its king and queen

MOVILLE, IOWA — The king and queen and princes and princesses are now in place.
Wednesday evening, the Woodbury County Fair announced its royalty at Flathers Hall in Moville. In total, seven Siouxland students recognized eight distinct designations which will carry with them until the 2023 fair festivities.
According to a release from "King Superintendent" Sheli Goodin: Jackson Dewald and Camerin Baird were pronounced king and queen respectively.
Dewald is the son of Brent and Niki Dewald. He goes to school at Westwood Community School and is set to graduate in May 2023. At the school, he's participated in football, wrestling, baseball and track as well as student council, National Honor Society, show choir, honor choir and the school musical. He's also been a part of the Willow Workers 4-H Club for eight years and served as its vice president.
People are also reading…
- FAA, NTSB to investigate fatal plane crash near Ute, Iowa
- State OKs $225K settlement with Black Iowa judge who asserted she was fired because of her race
- Kansas man charged with giving marijuana to female juveniles
- UPDATED: Suspect arrested in Laurel homicide investigation
- 29-year-old Sioux City man gets five years in prison for smoking weed with minor
- Victim of fatal plane crash near Ute, Iowa has been identified
- Re-ordered: 'Law & Order' makes successful return to television lineup
- OUR OPINION: Keep ATVs and UTVS off Sioux City's streets
- A South Sioux City townhome with stunning river views awaits buyers seeking modern, maintenance-free living
- 15-year-old dies in moped crash in O'Brien County
- WATCH NOW: Johnnie Bolin reflects on his late brother Tommy Bolin and their Hall of Fame induction
- MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
- Latest Woodbury County court report
- In Sioux City murder trial, jury finds 18-year-old Dwight Evans guilty
- How a Spirit Lake, Iowa native became a world class athlete
"Jackson volunteers during many animal events at the Woodbury County Fair," the release said.
Baird, the daughter of Doug and Erin Baird, graduated from Woodbury Central High School and is set to go to Iowa State University this autumn where she will major in animal science and minor in ag business. During her high school tenure, Baird was involved with volleyball, track, basketball, student council, National Honor Society, pep club and FFA (where she held the position of president). She's been involved with Rock Branch Producers 4-H Club for nine years and was its president for two years.
First prince and first princess were Nick Collins (MVACOU High School) and Addy Johnson (Westwood High School).
Second prince and second princess designations went to Connor Tentinger (Westwood) and Maddison Huisinga (River Valley High School).
Dewald was also named "Mr. Personality" while Isabele Raveling (Sioux City North High School) was tapped as "Miss Congeniality."
Every single member of the court has served 4-H in some capacity.
Need a gift for the holidays? $1 gets 13 weeks of unlimited access to our E-edition as well as unlimited articles on siouxcityjournal.com, wit…
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Jared McNett
Online Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.