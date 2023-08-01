MOVILLE, Iowa — Like many others involved with the Woodbury County Fair, Jason Ingram is a fair lifer.

Growing up in Danbury, Ingram was a member of the Morgan Hustlers 4-H Club, watching his two older brothers and older sister work on and show their projects at the fair before he was old enough to begin showing pigs himself.

"That was our summer deal, just before school started," said Ingram, who now lives in Sioux City.

Ingram's father, Newell, was a longtime member of the fair board, and when the board was seeking new members in 2003, Jason Ingram was asked to join. He figured, why not? He'd been volunteering at the fair for years.

"I'd always been out there helping out. I was up there doing different things, so I decided to go ahead and do it," said Ingram, who was elected to the 36-member board in 2003.

With 20 years on the board, Ingram has risen to fair board president. Planning and preparing for and then putting on the fair is a lot of work for fair board members and volunteers, but it's all worth it to see the smiles on children's faces during the fair.

"It's a great organization for the kids. That's what we do this for," Ingram said.

The Woodbury County Fair begins its annual run in Moville this week from Wednesday through Sunday. The Journal asked Ingram five questions about this year's fair.

Woodbury County Fair Board president Jason Ingram Woodbury County Fair Board president Jason Ingram is shown at the fairgrounds in Moville, Iowa. He's been on the fair board for 20 years and h…

What's new for this year's fair?

This year we got a different promoter for the motocross for Wednesday night at the grandstand. On Thursday, this year we're going to PRCA rodeo, so we stepped up the quality. On Friday we've got Chris Cagle in concert.

What are some of the more popular events/attractions that are back?

We do have the gators coming back this year. The gator (alligator) encounter was pretty popular last year (2021). The gators were a big hit. Of course, the carnival's there for the kids. The Barn Buddies program is back.

Weather has a big effect, of course, but what kind of attendance are you hoping for?

We're hoping for around 100,000. Weather does make a big difference.

Why should people come to the fair?

It's just a great venue to come out there. The guys have been working hard to prep the grounds. It really looks nice out there. For the kids, it's just a great program for the kids. We get a lot of first-timers out there and they're just in awe.

What's your favorite day or event?

I really don't have a favorite. Usually Friday, it's the halfway point and we've made it halfway through.

PHOTOS & VIDEO: 2022 Woodbury County Fair Close Jayce Furrow, a member of the Bronson Rustlers 4-H Club, leads his pair of market lambs down a walkway outside the showring at the 2022 Woodbury County Fair in Moville, Iowa. William Hoy, a member of the Anthon Advancers 4-H Club, relaxes on a bench after doing chores in the beef barn Wednesday fair in Moville, Iowa. Brad Weir, meat and dairy goat judge, talks with intermediate dairy goat showman competitor Kaitlyn Oehler during the 2022 Woodbury County Fair in Moville, Iowa. Oehler, a member of the Bronson Rustlers 4-H Club, won reserve champion in the showman contest. County fairs across the region begin this week with fairs in Buena Vista and Sioux counties. Eric Johnson grooms a market wether goat that was being shown by Brand Beaver, a member of the Arlington Future Farmers F-H Club Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the Woodbury County Fair in Moville, Iowa. The annual fair runs through Sunday. Brenna Johnson, a member of the Willow Workers 4-H Club, rides in the intermediate western pleasure class of the horse show Wednesday at the Woodbury County Fair in Moville, Iowa. Banners and trophies that were to be awarded at the meat and dairy goat shows are shown in the showring Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the Woodbury County Fair in Moville, Iowa. The annual fair runs through Sunday. An animal peeks out a window in the beef barn Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the Woodbury County Fair in Moville, Iowa. The annual fair runs through Sunday. Cannon Thomas, 4, of Moville heaves a rubber chicken in the chicken toss contest Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the Woodbury County Fair in Moville, Iowa. The annual fair runs through Sunday. Eric Johnson grooms a breeding doe that was being shown by Brand Beaver, a member of the Arlington Future Farmers F-H Club, at the county fair goat show Wednesday. Boyd Meyer of Holstein throws a rubber chicken in the adult chicken toss competition Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the Woodbury County Fair in Moville, Iowa. The annual fair runs through Sunday. Boyd Meyer of Holstein laughs before throwing a rubber chicken in the adult chicken toss competition Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the Woodbury County Fair in Moville, Iowa. The annual fair runs through Sunday. 2022 Woodbury County Fair Scenes from the Woodbury County Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. The fair, in Moville, runs through Sunday. +13 +13 +13 +13 +13 +13 +13 +13 +13 +13