MOVILLE, Iowa — Like many others involved with the Woodbury County Fair, Jason Ingram is a fair lifer.
Growing up in Danbury, Ingram was a member of the Morgan Hustlers 4-H Club, watching his two older brothers and older sister work on and show their projects at the fair before he was old enough to begin showing pigs himself.
"That was our summer deal, just before school started," said Ingram, who now lives in Sioux City.
Ingram's father, Newell, was a longtime member of the fair board, and when the board was seeking new members in 2003, Jason Ingram was asked to join. He figured, why not? He'd been volunteering at the fair for years.
"I'd always been out there helping out. I was up there doing different things, so I decided to go ahead and do it," said Ingram, who was elected to the 36-member board in 2003.
With 20 years on the board, Ingram has risen to fair board president. Planning and preparing for and then putting on the fair is a lot of work for fair board members and volunteers, but it's all worth it to see the smiles on children's faces during the fair.
"It's a great organization for the kids. That's what we do this for," Ingram said.
The Woodbury County Fair begins its annual run in Moville this week from Wednesday through Sunday. The Journal asked Ingram five questions about this year's fair.
Woodbury County Fair Board president Jason Ingram is shown at the fairgrounds in Moville, Iowa. He's been on the fair board for 20 years and h…
What's new for this year's fair?
This year we got a different promoter for the motocross for Wednesday night at the grandstand. On Thursday, this year we're going to PRCA rodeo, so we stepped up the quality. On Friday we've got Chris Cagle in concert.
What are some of the more popular events/attractions that are back?
We do have the gators coming back this year. The gator (alligator) encounter was pretty popular last year (2021). The gators were a big hit. Of course, the carnival's there for the kids. The Barn Buddies program is back.
Weather has a big effect, of course, but what kind of attendance are you hoping for?
We're hoping for around 100,000. Weather does make a big difference.
Why should people come to the fair?
It's just a great venue to come out there. The guys have been working hard to prep the grounds. It really looks nice out there. For the kids, it's just a great program for the kids. We get a lot of first-timers out there and they're just in awe.
What's your favorite day or event?
I really don't have a favorite. Usually Friday, it's the halfway point and we've made it halfway through.