Related to this story

Five Questions with ... Don Lantis

Five Questions with ... Don Lantis

The Sioux City Journal asked North Sioux City fireworks maven Don Lantis five questions about his history in the fireworks business, how it's …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Allen Williams still loves the fair after 15 years