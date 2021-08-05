 Skip to main content
Woodbury County Fair names fair royalty
Woodbury County Fair names fair royalty

2021 Woodbury County Fair Queen & King

Charlee Petersen, left, of Moville and Ridge Kunkel of Lawton were crowned as Woodbury County Fair Queen and King on Wednesday night. The fair runs through Sunday.

 Dave Dreeszen, Sioux City Journal

MOVILLE, Iowa -- Charlee Petersen of Moville and Ridge Kunkel of Lawton were crowned as Woodbury County Fair Queen and King, respectively, on Wednesday night.

Petersen, the daughter of Bart Petersen and Amy Dietrich, graduated from Woodbury Central this spring.

Kunkel, the son of Jeff and Tracy Kunkel, will be a senior at Lawton Bronson High School this fall.

Other members of the 2021 fair royalty crowded Monday include: 1st Princess Elle Ploeger of Pierson; 1st Prince Trey Heilman of Cushing; 2nd Princess Cora Shull of Hornick; 2nd Prince Adam Mitchell of Oto; Miss Congeniality Teresa Johnson of Oto, and Mr. Personality Henry Eckhoff of Sioux City. 

Ploeger, the daughter of Lonnie and Kathy Ploeger, will be a senior at Kingsley-Pierson this fall.

Heilman, the son of John and Jana Heilman, will be a senior at River Valley High School this fall.

Shull, the daughter of Kyle and Jodi Shull of Hornick, will be a senior at Westwood this fall.

Mitchell, the son of Paul and Andrea Mitchell of Oto, will be a senior at Maple Valley-Anthon Oto/Charter Oak-Ute this fall.

Johnson, the daughter of Doug and Stephanie Johnson, will be a senior and graduate in December from MVAO-COU.

Eckhoff, the son of Dan and Kelly Eckhoff, will be a senior at Sergeant Bluff–Luton High School this fall.

The fair runs through Sunday in Moville.

