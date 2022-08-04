Woodbury County Fair names its royalty

MOVILLE, IOWA — The king and queen and princes and princesses are now in place.

Wednesday evening, the Woodbury County Fair announced its royalty at Flathers Hall in Moville. In total, seven Siouxland students recognized eight distinct designations which will carry with them until the 2023 fair festivities.

According to a release from "King Superintendent" Sheli Goodin: Jackson Dewald and Camerin Baird were pronounced king and queen respectively.

Dewald is the son of Brent and Niki Dewald. He goes to school at Westwood Community School and is set to graduate in May 2023. At the school, he's participated in football, wrestling, baseball and track as well as student council, National Honor Society, show choir, honor choir and the school musical. He's also been a part of the Willow Workers 4-H Club for eight years and served as its vice president.

"Jackson volunteers during many animal events at the Woodbury County Fair," the release said.

Baird, the daughter of Doug and Erin Baird, graduated from Woodbury Central High School and is set to go to Iowa State University this autumn where she will major in animal science and minor in ag business. During her high school tenure, Baird was involved with volleyball, track, basketball, student council, National Honor Society, pep club and FFA (where she held the position of president). She's been involved with Rock Branch Producers 4-H Club for nine years and was its president for two years.

First prince and first princess were Nick Collins (MVACOU High School) and Addy Johnson (Westwood High School).

Second prince and second princess designations went to Connor Tentinger (Westwood) and Maddison Huisinga (River Valley High School).

Dewald was also named "Mr. Personality" while Isabele Raveling (Sioux City North High School) was tapped as "Miss Congeniality."

Every single member of the court has served 4-H in some capacity.

