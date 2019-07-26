{{featured_button_text}}
woodbury co. fair king and queen

Tess Lord of Sioux City and Logan Gray of Pierson were crowned queen and king at the 2018 Woodbury County Fair. A new queen and king will be named at a coronation ceremony at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the fairgrounds in Moville.

 Tim Gallagher, Sioux City Journal

MOVILLE, Iowa – The Woodbury County Fair will crown the 2019 fair queen and king at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Flathers Hall.

Eleven girls and four boys took part in preliminary judging, with final judging scheduled for Wednesday night.

The queen contestants include:

Mikayla Boeshart, daughter of Jim and Dawn Boeshart of Sioux City, is a 2019 graduate of Bishop Heelan High School.

Madison Boyle, daughter of Duane and Mindy Boyle of Danbury, will be a senior at MVAO-COU High School this fall.

Kassidy Harpenau, daughter of Tony and Deb Harpenau of Salix, is a 2019 graduate of Bishop Heelan.

Photos: Historic Sioux City streetcars in the 19th and 20th centuries

+7 
+7 
Sioux City Street Railway Co.
+7 
+7 
Eighth and Jackson streets
+7 
+7 
Pierce Street
+7 
+7 
19th century streetcar
+7 
+7 
Streetcar line

Sierra Hinrickson, daughter of Scoot and Donna Hinrickson of Oto, will be a senior at Westwood High School this fall.

Jessica Kratz, daughter of Craig and Shelly Kratz, of Sioux City, is a 2019 graduate of Bishop Heelan.

Bailey McKenna, daughter of Dave and Dee McKenna of Sioux City, will be a senior at Lawton-Bronson High School this fall.

Sarah Nelson, daughter of Eric and Carol Nelson of Moville, will be a senior at Woodbury Central High School this fall.

Lauren Sobaski, daughter of Jim & Amy Sobaski of Sioux City, is a 2019 graduate of Bishop Heelan.

Gracia Widman, daughter of Matt and Jodi Widman of Climbing Hill, will be a senior at Woodbury Central this fall.

Haley Williams, daughter of Shane and Angie Williams of Bronson, will be a senior at Lawton-Bronson this fall.

Autumn Weaver, daughter of Gabe and Kerri of Moville, will be a senior at Woodbury Central this fall.

The king contestants include:

Casey Beaver, son of Andy and Jamie Beaver of Moville, is a 2019 graduate of Woodbury Central.

Jacob Henderson, the son of Jeff and Julie Henderson of Cushing, is a 2019 graduate of River Valley High School.

Justin Krogh, son of Brian and Amiee Krogh, of Sergeant Bluff, is a 2019 graduate of Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School.

Nicholas McGowan, son of Chris and Cathleen McGowan of Sioux City, will be a senior at Bishop Heelan this fall.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments