Woodbury County field fires propelled by harvest, dry conditions

MOVILLE, Iowa -- Dry conditions have led to nearly ideal conditions for harvest to kick off across Siouxland.

Those same conditions are also perfect for increased risk of grass and crop fires, as was the case Wednesday in Woodbury County, where rural fire departments spent hours putting out fires sparked by combines.

Moville Fire and Rescue chief Jerry Sailer said his rigs were dispatched to a field fire at 1684 Humboldt Avenue south of Moville at 12:56 p.m., when a combine harvesting beans sparked a fire that spread through the bean stubble and into an adjacent corn field. No damage was done to the combine, and firefighters were able to extinguish the flames before much damage could be done to the crops.

While still at that fire, Moville's crews, along with those from neighboring towns, were called in to assist Anthon's fire department with a combine and field fire at about 2 p.m. at 245th Street and Jewell Avenue, where a combine had caught fire while harvesting soybeans. The combine was a total loss, and the fire also damaged about 15-20 acres of beans.

The National Drought Monitor shows Woodbury County and much of Northwest Iowa continue to experience conditions ranging from abnormally dry to extreme drought. Some locations in northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota are one step further, reaching exceptional drought.

Sailer said there's not much that can be done, without rain, to prevent more fires during these dry field conditions.

"Conditions are good for it, so we can expect some more," Sailer said. "Combines have bearings fail, and there's nothing we can to about that."

Sailer suggested farmers keep a tractor and disc nearby while harvesting to keep flames from spreading should a fire break out, along with a pickup with a water tank, if possible.