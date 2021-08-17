Woodbury County forced to replace abstract for its farm dating to 1880s

SIOUX CITY -- With the abstract for the 184-acre farm owned by Woodbury County nowhere to be found, county officials have started the process of getting a new survey and abstract.
County supervisors have repeatedly floated the idea of selling the farm to help cover higher than expected costs for the county's new Law Enforcement Center.
In order to complete a potential sale, the county would have to produce an abstract, a collection of legal documents that chronicle transactions associated with a parcel of land. County officials say they exhausted efforts trying to locate the original abstract, which dates to the 1880s, back when the county permitted the needy to grow crops on the land. In more modern times, the county has rented the land.
The board of supervisors on Tuesday authorized Dennis Butler, the county's finance and budget director, to start the bid process for the survey. The abstract will be prepared by Sedgwick, Brennan, Tally & Co. of Sioux City. Because the latter is considered a professional service, the county is not legally required to seek competitive bids for it.
Butler said he does not know how much the survey and abstract will cost.
He said a new survey and abstract will be beneficial to the county, whether the farm is sold or not.
For the survey, the land, a series of parcels near Old Highway 141, will be split into four parcels, Butler said. Some of the land could be sold as farmland, while another part could be offered for housing development. Another part of the property could be used as a shooting range for the county Sheriff’s department.
At a meeting earlier this year, Butler said the farmland might "hopefully" fetch $1.5 to $2 million at a public auction. Woodbury County farmland on average is worth around $7,014 per acre, according to an Iowa State University Extension study.
Supervisors are considering a sale to help solve a major budgetary dilemma due to a dramatic rise in the price of building materials for the Law Enforcement Center. In March 2020, county voters approved a $50.3 million bond issue to replace the current jail on Seventh Street, which is said to suffer from troubling deficiencies. But a series of bids for the project have come in at a total cost of over $78 million.
The supervisors have already committed to devoting to the jail about $20 million in federal funds awarded to the county for COVID-related relief.