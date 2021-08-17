Woodbury County forced to replace abstract for its farm dating to 1880s

SIOUX CITY -- With the abstract for the 184-acre farm owned by Woodbury County nowhere to be found, county officials have started the process of getting a new survey and abstract.

County supervisors have repeatedly floated the idea of selling the farm to help cover higher than expected costs for the county's new Law Enforcement Center.

In order to complete a potential sale, the county would have to produce an abstract, a collection of legal documents that chronicle transactions associated with a parcel of land. County officials say they exhausted efforts trying to locate the original abstract, which dates to the 1880s, back when the county permitted the needy to grow crops on the land. In more modern times, the county has rented the land.

The board of supervisors on Tuesday authorized Dennis Butler, the county's finance and budget director, to start the bid process for the survey. The abstract will be prepared by Sedgwick, Brennan, Tally & Co. of Sioux City. Because the latter is considered a professional service, the county is not legally required to seek competitive bids for it.

Butler said he does not know how much the survey and abstract will cost.

He said a new survey and abstract will be beneficial to the county, whether the farm is sold or not.