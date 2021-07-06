Woodbury County gets new commercial wind farm ordinance with no Loess Hills restrictions

SIOUX CITY — The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors approved a new commercial wind farm ordinance after undergoing three public hearings and receiving a variety of citizen comments.

After Board member Mark Monson initially requesting the Loess Hills be included in restrictions, it was removed in the final reading after concerns were voiced by community members. The board approved it with a 4-1 vote, Monson opposed.

The current zoning ordinance allows wind energy in agricultural preservation and general industrial zones, said David Gleiser, director of rural economic development.

The new ordinance is a stand-alone ordinance that only impacts commercial wind energy development. It adds protections for the county and private citizens, Gleiser said. These protections include setback distances from public and private property and safety for secondary roads.

Gleiser gave the board two different proposed ordinances, one including the Loess Hills protections, the other not.

Community members voiced concerns about having the Loess Hills as a protected area, stating it would take away property owner rights.

Tom Bride said people are upset that the board is proposing to take away a third of the land held by private ownership.