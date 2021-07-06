Woodbury County gets new commercial wind farm ordinance with no Loess Hills restrictions

SIOUX CITY — The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors approved a new commercial wind farm ordinance after undergoing three public hearings and receiving a variety of citizen comments.
After Board member Mark Monson initially requesting the Loess Hills be included in restrictions, it was removed in the final reading after concerns were voiced by community members. The board approved it with a 4-1 vote, Monson opposed.
The current zoning ordinance allows wind energy in agricultural preservation and general industrial zones, said David Gleiser, director of rural economic development.
The new ordinance is a stand-alone ordinance that only impacts commercial wind energy development. It adds protections for the county and private citizens, Gleiser said. These protections include setback distances from public and private property and safety for secondary roads.
Gleiser gave the board two different proposed ordinances, one including the Loess Hills protections, the other not.
Community members voiced concerns about having the Loess Hills as a protected area, stating it would take away property owner rights.
Tom Bride said people are upset that the board is proposing to take away a third of the land held by private ownership.
Many said they did not attend to argue for or against wind turbines, but were there to voice concerns about the Loess Hills language.
The amended ordinance had an overlay designating the Loess Hills, as well as a mile setback from the area.
Gleiser said it is very unlikely a commercial wind farm will be built in the Loess Hills due to wind patterns and soil type. He originally proposed the ordinance without the Loess Hills for a reason.
Bride said he is not going to argue whether or not wind turbines should be in Woodbury County, but doesn't like taking away citizen's property rights. Others in attendance agreed.
Another change with this ordinance is the approval process. Instead of being reviewed by the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Board of Adjustments, it will be reviewed by the Board of Supervisors.
Chris Zellmer Zant, Woodbury County zoning commission chair, presented letters from individuals in the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Board of Adjustment, removing their support of the ordinance if the Loess Hills are included.
The new setback distances are:
- 110 percent of total height from adjacent property lines, unoccupied residences, confinement feeding operation building, public road right-of-way and public conservation areas;
- 1,250 feet from occupied residences;
- 600 feet from cemetery or city limits and;
- 110 percent of total height from adjacent property lines, unoccupied non-residential buildings and confinement feeding operations buildings.
A few of the public commenters were concerned that the setback distances from occupied residences are still too small.
Marcella Broyhill from Dakota County said she was surprised to see the setback from residences is so small. She said Dakota County has a two-mile setback.
Woodbury County resident Lucy Cameron said in Gage County, Nebraska, the Board of Supervisors is looking to create setbacks based on property line instead of residence.
Both individuals recommended the board increase the setback distance.
Mark Nelson of Correctionville said the residents of unincorporated Woodbury County are the ones who will be impacted.