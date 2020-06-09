You are the owner of this article.
Woodbury County has 16 new COVID-19 cases
Woodbury County has 16 new COVID-19 cases

COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 National Institutes of Health

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County reported 16 more cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday out of 256 new tests.

According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Woodbury County's case total stood at 2,945.

Siouxland District Health Department said in a statement that 2,182 cases have met the criteria for recovery.

No new deaths were reported in the Northwest Iowa county on Tuesday. Woodbury County has had 38 COVID-19-related deaths.

WATCH NOW: New York City volunteer organization donates PPE to Siouxland Community Health Center
