Woodbury County has 16 new COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County reported 16 more cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday out of 256 new tests.
According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Woodbury County's case total stood at 2,945.
Siouxland District Health Department said in a statement that 2,182 cases have met the criteria for recovery.
No new deaths were reported in the Northwest Iowa county on Tuesday. Woodbury County has had 38 COVID-19-related deaths.
