Woodbury County has 19 more cases of COVID-19, boosting total to 112

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department has confirmed an additional 19 cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing Woodbury County's total to 112 cases.
The cases include four females age 18-40, three females age 41-60, two males age 18-40, seven males age 41-60 and three males age 61-80.
There have been a total of 1,009 tests given and 897 that were negative. Seven people have been hospitalized, three have been hospitalized and discharged, and 25 have recovered.
