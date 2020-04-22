Woodbury County has 19 more cases of COVID-19, boosting total to 112
View Comments
breaking

Woodbury County has 19 more cases of COVID-19, boosting total to 112

  • Updated
Stock Virus COVID-19 coronavirus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 SUBMITTED TO THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department has confirmed an additional 19 cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing Woodbury County's total to 112 cases.

The cases include four females age 18-40, three females age 41-60, two males age 18-40, seven males age 41-60 and three males age 61-80.

There have been a total of 1,009 tests given and 897 that were negative. Seven people have been hospitalized, three have been hospitalized and discharged, and 25 have recovered.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News