Woodbury County has 3 new cases of COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County recorded three new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the county's total number of cases to seven.

Two women between the ages of 18 and 40 and one woman between the ages of 41 and 60 tested positive. The women are currently recovering at home, according to Siouxland District Health Department.

Roughly 4 percent of Woodbury County's tests have come back positive for COVID-19. As of Wednesday, 159 total tests had been completed on Woodbury County residents.

Three of the seven Woodbury County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.