Woodbury County has 3 new cases of COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County recorded three new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the county's total number of cases to seven.
Two women between the ages of 18 and 40 and one woman between the ages of 41 and 60 tested positive. The women are currently recovering at home, according to Siouxland District Health Department.
Roughly 4 percent of Woodbury County's tests have come back positive for COVID-19. As of Wednesday, 159 total tests had been completed on Woodbury County residents.
Three of the seven Woodbury County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.
As the availability of testing increases, health officials expect the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to rise. Local health officials estimate they'll be able to test up to 60 patients a day for the novel coronavirus at a drive-thru testing site that opened Friday in downtown Sioux City. In order to be tested for COVID-19, patients must call their primary care physician, who will assess their symptoms either in-person or through telehealth, a visit by phone or video chat.
Approximately 80 percent of Iowans infected with COVID-19 will experience only mild to moderate illness. The main symptoms of the novel coronavirus are fever, cough and shortness of breath. Most mildly ill Iowans will not need to go to their health care provider or be tested to confirm that they have COVID-19, according to the health department.
