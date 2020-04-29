Woodbury County has 46 new cases of COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland District Health Department announced 46 additional cases of the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County on Wednesday, bringing the Northwest Iowa county's total to 749.
After seeing daily triple-digit increases in new COVID-19 cases in the past week, the number of new cases is down for the second consecutive day. On Tuesday, 97 new cases were reported in Woodbury County, while 115 were reported on Monday.
Of the Woodbury County cases, the health department said there has been one death, 41 hospitalizations, 11 hospital discharges and 142 patients classified as recovered.
Health department officials have not publicly commented on the reason behind the recent spike in cases, but it's known that a number of cases have involved workers and family members of the Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Dakota City. The plant employs more than 4,300 workers.
In a joint statement Monday, the mayors of the five cities in metro Sioux City called for greater transparency from health officials about businesses or other sources that contribute to spikes in local COVID-19 cases.
Iowa saw 508 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday to raise the statewide total to 6,376 positive cases. Nine new deaths increased the state's death total to 136.
