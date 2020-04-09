You are the owner of this article.
Woodbury County has first COVID-19 patient discharged from hospital
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Woodbury County now has 12 cases of COVID-19. 

 National Institutes of Health

SIOUX CITY -- The first Woodbury County resident to be hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 has been discharged, according to data provided by Siouxland District Health Department Thursday.

No additional information about that resident, including where they were hospitalized, was released. 

The health department also reported one new case of COVID-19 in Woodbury County, which brings the county's total to 12 cases. Four of the cases have recovered.

The most recent case is a man between the ages of 18 and 40. To date, 416 individuals in the county have tested negative for the virus, out of 428 tests. 

As of Thursday, South Dakota health officials had confirmed 54 more cases of COVID-19, including one new case in Yankton County.

The total number of cases in Yankton County is 18. Twelve people in the county who were infected have recovered.

South Dakota has had 447 positive cases of COVID-19, with 161 of those cases having recovered.

