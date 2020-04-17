You are the owner of this article.
Woodbury County has four new COVID-19 cases, bringing county total to 27
Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 Courtesy photo

SIOUX CITY -- The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County has jumped by four, bringing the county's total to 27 confirmed cases. 

The ages and genders of these people was not disclosed by the Siouxland District Health Department in a social media post reporting the new cases. 

Of the Woodbury County cases, 17 have recovered. To date, 634 people in the county have tested negative for the virus. 

A tally of confirmed virus cases statewide stands at 2,141, though the Iowa Department of Public Health has not yet updated this figure for Friday. 

