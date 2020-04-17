Woodbury County has four new COVID-19 cases, bringing county total to 27

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County has jumped by four, bringing the county's total to 27 confirmed cases.

The ages and genders of these people was not disclosed by the Siouxland District Health Department in a social media post reporting the new cases.

Of the Woodbury County cases, 17 have recovered. To date, 634 people in the county have tested negative for the virus.

A tally of confirmed virus cases statewide stands at 2,141, though the Iowa Department of Public Health has not yet updated this figure for Friday.

