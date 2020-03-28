You are the owner of this article.
Woodbury County has fourth COVID-19 case; NW Iowa now has nine cases
COVID-19 (copy)

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Woodbury County now has four cases of COVID-19. 

 National Institutes of Health

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County now has four confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. 

According to a social media posting by the Siouxland District Health Department, the newest case is a young female adult, age 18 to 40 years old. She has a travel history "consistent with COVID-19 risk" and is self-isolating at home. 

The county's first COVID-19 case was reported just a week ago. Northwest Iowa now has a total of nine cases of the virus -- four in Woodbury County, two in Monona County, two in Sioux County and one in Dickinson County. 

Iowa has seen a total of three deaths connected to the virus, though there have been no known deaths associated with COVID-19 in Siouxland. 

