Woodbury County has fourth COVID-19 case; NW Iowa now has nine cases

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County now has four confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

According to a social media posting by the Siouxland District Health Department, the newest case is a young female adult, age 18 to 40 years old. She has a travel history "consistent with COVID-19 risk" and is self-isolating at home.

The county's first COVID-19 case was reported just a week ago. Northwest Iowa now has a total of nine cases of the virus -- four in Woodbury County, two in Monona County, two in Sioux County and one in Dickinson County.

Iowa has seen a total of three deaths connected to the virus, though there have been no known deaths associated with COVID-19 in Siouxland.

