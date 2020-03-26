Woodbury County has third COVID-19 case

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County now has three confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Siouxland District Health on Thursday afternoon tweeted out information on the third case. An older male, between the ages of 61 and 80 years old, has been diagnosed with the virus. He is recovering at home.
Woodbury County was the first in Northwest Iowa to disclose a COVID-19 case, on Saturday, followed by a second case on Monday. Sioux County subsequently announced a case on Sunday, followed by Monona County on Wednesday. On Thursday a second case was reported in Sioux County, followed by a first case in Dickinson County the same day.
Iowa now has a total of 179 cases of COVID-19, not including the new cases in Woodbury or Dickinson counties, according to Gov. Kim Reynolds' office.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.