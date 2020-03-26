Woodbury County has third COVID-19 case

Siouxland District Health on Thursday afternoon tweeted out information on the third case. An older male, between the ages of 61 and 80 years old, has been diagnosed with the virus. He is recovering at home.

Woodbury County was the first in Northwest Iowa to disclose a COVID-19 case, on Saturday, followed by a second case on Monday. Sioux County subsequently announced a case on Sunday, followed by Monona County on Wednesday. On Thursday a second case was reported in Sioux County, followed by a first case in Dickinson County the same day.