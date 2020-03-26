You are the owner of this article.
Woodbury County has third COVID-19 case
alert

Woodbury County has third COVID-19 case

Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. A third case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Woodbury County on Thursday afternoon. 

 Courtesy photo

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County now has three confirmed cases of COVID-19. 

Siouxland District Health on Thursday afternoon tweeted out information on the third case. An older male, between the ages of 61 and 80 years old, has been diagnosed with the virus. He is recovering at home. 

Woodbury County was the first in Northwest Iowa to disclose a COVID-19 case, on Saturday, followed by a second case on Monday. Sioux County subsequently announced a case on Sunday, followed by Monona County on Wednesday. On Thursday a second case was reported in Sioux County, followed by a first case in Dickinson County the same day. 

Iowa now has a total of 179 cases of COVID-19, not including the new cases in Woodbury or Dickinson counties, according to Gov. Kim Reynolds' office. 

