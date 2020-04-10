Woodbury County has three new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 15

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County has three additional cases of the novel coronavirus, according to a social media post by the Siouxland District Health Department.

The new cases include two adult males and an adult female, all between the ages of 41 and 60 years old. Their status -- whether they are isolated at home or receiving medical treatment -- is unknown.

This bring's the county's total to 15 cases since the first was reported back in March. One individual in the county has been hospitalized for the virus and has since been discharged, while a total of six of the cases have reportedly recovered.

The Sioux City Police Department on Thursday reported that "several" of their employees have tested positive for the virus. The number of employees and the nature of their work is not known.