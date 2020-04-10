You are the owner of this article.
Woodbury County has three new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 15
Woodbury County has three new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 15

Virus Outbreak Vaccine Science (copy)

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Woodbury County now has 15 cases of the virus. 

 NIAID-RML via AP

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County has three additional cases of the novel coronavirus, according to a social media post by the Siouxland District Health Department. 

The new cases include two adult males and an adult female, all between the ages of 41 and 60 years old. Their status -- whether they are isolated at home or receiving medical treatment -- is unknown. 

This bring's the county's total to 15 cases since the first was reported back in March. One individual in the county has been hospitalized for the virus and has since been discharged, while a total of six of the cases have reportedly recovered. 

The Sioux City Police Department on Thursday reported that "several" of their employees have tested positive for the virus. The number of employees and the nature of their work is not known. 

As of Thursday, Iowa had a total of 1,270 cases of the virus

