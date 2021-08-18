Woodbury County health official: Details need to be worked out for booster shot administration

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland District Health Department Deputy Director Tyler Brock said Wednesday that "a whole lot of details" need to be worked out before Sept. 20, the date COVID-19 booster shots should be readily available to all eligible Americans.

"We'll be working closely with our medical community to decide how best to administer these booster doses," Brock said. "So, I really don't have more details than that right now, but we've time to work that out and we'll be getting more information out as soon as details become clear."

U.S. health officials Wednesday announced plans to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence that the vaccines' effectiveness is falling.

The plan, as outlined by the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other top authorities, calls for an extra dose eight months after people get their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The doses could begin the week of Sept. 20. Health officials said people who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also probably need extra shots. But they said they are awaiting more data and have yet to work out the details.