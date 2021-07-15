Woodbury County health official: No spike in COVID seen more than a week after holiday

SIOUX CITY -- District health officials say they haven't noticed a spike in cases of the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County more than a week after the July Fourth holiday.
"But we're just over one week removed from those events, so it's probably a little too early to judge at this point," Siouxland District Health Department deputy director Tyler Brock said of the impact Independence Day celebrations and Saturday in the Park, a music festival held in Grandview Park July 2-3, had on the spread of the virus.
During the last week, 25 positive tests were recorded in Woodbury County. The county's seven-day positivity rate is 4.7%, which is higher than the state's rate of 3.7%. Health officials have said anything above 5% is a concern.
The highly transmissible delta variant, which has been labeled a "variant of concern" by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is the dominant coronavirus strain circulating in the United States. Delta ravaged India, where it was first detected last year. Current surges of the virus traced to delta have been reported in a number of states, including Missouri, Arkansas, Nevada, Colorado, Louisiana and Florida. Hospitals in COVID hotspots are reporting a growing number of young, unvaccinated patients seeking care.
Brock said his department has not received reports of delta being in Woodbury County, or lambda, a variant first detected in Peru, or delta plus, a new version of the delta variant.
"We don't get specific reports broken down by which strain of COVID our cases have. That being said, we haven't had any of the variants mentioned reported to us yet. But the delta variant is all over the country, so it's certainly in our region," he said.
In mid-June, the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department said the delta variant had been identified in a person living in the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, a district comprised of Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne counties.
Brock said non-vaccinated individuals should have the same level of concern for delta as any other strain of the virus, while vaccinated individuals should harbor "very little concern" over this variant.
"The vaccines work well against delta variants as they do with all the other strains so far," he said.
Brock said the vaccine is widely available at numerous locations in Siouxland. He said District Health is trying to ensure that anyone who wants the vaccine has easy access to it.
As of Wednesday, 39.6% of Woodbury County's population were fully vaccinated, according to state data.
"We'd prefer (the vaccination percentage) to be higher, but we are confident that the vast majority of people who are most at risk for serious COVID infections are immune and we're happy about that," Brock said.