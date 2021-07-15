Woodbury County health official: No spike in COVID seen more than a week after holiday

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We don't get specific reports broken down by which strain of COVID our cases have. That being said, we haven't had any of the variants mentioned reported to us yet. But the delta variant is all over the country, so it's certainly in our region," he said.

In mid-June, the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department said the delta variant had been identified in a person living in the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, a district comprised of Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne counties.

Brock said non-vaccinated individuals should have the same level of concern for delta as any other strain of the virus, while vaccinated individuals should harbor "very little concern" over this variant.

"The vaccines work well against delta variants as they do with all the other strains so far," he said.

Brock said the vaccine is widely available at numerous locations in Siouxland. He said District Health is trying to ensure that anyone who wants the vaccine has easy access to it.

As of Wednesday, 39.6% of Woodbury County's population were fully vaccinated, according to state data.

"We'd prefer (the vaccination percentage) to be higher, but we are confident that the vast majority of people who are most at risk for serious COVID infections are immune and we're happy about that," Brock said.

