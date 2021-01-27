Woodbury County health official optimistic about current COVID numbers

SIOUX CITY -- It's been months since Woodbury County has seen COVID-19 numbers this promising.

The county's 14-day positivity rate on tests performed dropped to 8.7%, a rate that has declined steadily from 17% three weeks ago. The seven-day rate was even lower, with just 7% of tests showing positive results in the past week.

Health officials will tell you we're not out of the woods yet. Positivity rates above 5% are a concern. But the numbers are heading in a positive direction, the best they've been since August, the Siouxland District Health Department said in its weekly report Friday.

"This is a good sign. There's plenty of reasons for optimism," District Health deputy director Tyler Brock said.

Northwest Iowa as a whole is seeing encouraging numbers. The seven-day positivity rates are nearly all in the single digits, with Cherokee County the lowest at 4%. Ida and Crawford counties are the only two with double-digit rates at 13% and 10%, respectively.

"This is a legitimate drop in COVID activity," Brock said.

