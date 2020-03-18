Woodbury County health officials: COVID-19 testing focused on those who need it most

"It's not a lot, but a lot is kind of undefined," he said of the number of tests administered. "We will not have numbers of people tested because of the number of different laboratories that are doing the testing."

Kevin Grieme, Siouxland District Health Department director, said the department's messaging is focused on getting people who think they have COVID-19 symptoms to contact their primary health care providers so they can be assessed and triaged.

Patients in Iowa who are ill with fever and a cough or shortness of breath, whether they have been tested for COVID-19 or not, should stay home and isolate from those they live with until they have had no fever for at least 72 hours without the aid of fever-reducing medications, according to Brock. He said their cough and shortness of breath should have also improved and at least seven days should have passed since their symptoms began before resuming routines.

"These recommendations are for people regardless of whether they've been tested or not. We can't completely depend on a test to start some of the isolation procedures when people are truly symptomatic of this illness," he said. "It's going to take everyone's cooperation to protect our most vulnerable people, our most vulnerable family and friends, as well as keeping our medical system from being overwhelmed."