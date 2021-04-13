Woodbury County health officials switch COVID vaccine brands amid J&J pause

SIOUX CITY -- A Woodbury County health official said Tuesday that local COVID-19 vaccination clinics that were scheduled to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have either been postponed or switched vaccine brands, as reports of potentially dangerous blood clots are being investigated.
Tyler Brock, Siouxland District Health Department deputy director, said Tuesday that District Health has between 800 and 900 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine currently on hand.
"We'll hold onto the vaccine until we have instructions to do otherwise," Brock said in an email.
A vaccination clinic at Morningside College Tuesday was one of the events that was postponed due to the pause.
Chris Spicer, vice president for academic affairs, said in an email to students that Drilling Pharmacy regularly has appointments for the Pfizer vaccine at the Morningside Library, across the street from campus.
"For those who had appointments for today, nothing more needs to be done on your part," he wrote. "... We will update you more regarding potential future vaccine clinics on campus."
In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The clots were observed in the sinuses of the brain along with reduced platelet counts — making the usual treatment for blood clots, the blood thinner heparin, potentially "dangerous."
The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) said in a statement that it has advised the state's vaccine providers to pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, noting that "these adverse events appear to be extremely rare."
Dakota County Health Department and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) also announced in a statement that they are pausing administration of the vaccine in accordance with CDC and FDA recommendations. DHHS is communicating the pause to local health departments, health care providers and pharmacies across the state, according to the statement.
"Vaccine safety is closely monitored by health care providers and local, state, and federal partners. While only six instances of this severe clotting event have been identified among approximately 6.8 million who have received the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine across the U.S., the pause is a transparent and deliberate decision to allow time for a thorough review and investigation," the statement said.
On Monday, before the pause was recommended, Siouxland District Health Director Kevin Grieme told the Sioux City Council that the health department was hoping to be allocated 400 doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on a weekly basis, but, he said that was suspended in the wake of a manufacturing "snafu." Johnson & Johnson has been plagued by production delays and manufacturing errors at the Baltimore plant of a contractor.
Brock said the J&J vaccine represents only a small percentage of vaccine given in Woodbury County and that he is not worried about the supply of other vaccine brands keeping about with local demand.
"We have plenty of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine available currently and I see no reason why issues with JJ vaccine should have a large impact on vaccine efforts in the county," he said.
As of Tuesday morning, 19,331 people in Woodbury County had received both shots of a two-dose vaccine, while another 2,702 had received the single-dose J&J vaccine, according to state statistics. That's just over 21 percent of the county's population.
Brock said the blood clot issues being associated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have occurred in less than 1 per 1 million doses of vaccine given, so concern should be proportionate to the risk. He said those who have received the J&J vaccine should contact their health care provider if they experience severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks of inoculation.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.