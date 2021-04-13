Woodbury County health officials switch COVID vaccine brands amid J&J pause

SIOUX CITY -- A Woodbury County health official said Tuesday that local COVID-19 vaccination clinics that were scheduled to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have either been postponed or switched vaccine brands, as reports of potentially dangerous blood clots are being investigated.

Tyler Brock, Siouxland District Health Department deputy director, said Tuesday that District Health has between 800 and 900 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine currently on hand.

"We'll hold onto the vaccine until we have instructions to do otherwise," Brock said in an email.

A vaccination clinic at Morningside College Tuesday was one of the events that was postponed due to the pause.

Chris Spicer, vice president for academic affairs, said in an email to students that Drilling Pharmacy regularly has appointments for the Pfizer vaccine at the Morningside Library, across the street from campus.

"For those who had appointments for today, nothing more needs to be done on your part," he wrote. "... We will update you more regarding potential future vaccine clinics on campus."