Woodbury County health officials urge vaccination amid global omicron spread

SIOUX CITY -- As more cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant pop up around the world, including the first confirmed cases detected in the United States, Woodbury County health officials are encouraging vaccination.

Although available COVID-19 vaccines aren't perfect, Siouxland District Health Department Deputy Director Tyler Brock said they have been "very effective in keeping infections from being serious."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising everyone 5 and older to get vaccinated and recommending boosters for everyone 18 and older.

"It's not going to prevent all infections, whether it's this version of the virus or the next version, we understand that. There's still some benefit to be had by being vaccinated, especially if you are high-risk for serious infection," Brock said Tuesday. "We still recommend that unvaccinated people consider being vaccinated. We recommend people finishing their series, if they've started it. We're not going to change a whole lot of what we're saying right now, until we know a heck of a lot more about this next version of the virus."

Omicron, which was first identified by scientists in South Africa, has been designated by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a "variant of concern." The COVID-19 variant has several mutations that may have an impact on how easily it spreads or the severity of illness it causes, according to the WHO.

Researchers are currently studying omicron's transmissibility, virulence, and how well current vaccines protect against it.

A person in California became the first in the United States to have an identified case of the omicron variant. The traveler, who returned from South Africa on Nov. 22, had received two doses of the Moderna vaccine and wasn't due for a booster. The CDC described the traveler's symptoms as mild.

A second case was detected in a Minnesota resident who recently traveled to New York City, according to a statement released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health. The man, who was vaccinated, developed mild symptoms on Nov. 22 and sought COVID-19 testing on Nov. 24. The statement said his symptoms have since resolved.

A third U.S. case was found in Colorado in a woman who recently traveled to Southern Africa. The woman, whose symptoms were described as minor, was also vaccinated, but hadn't received a booster shot, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

In Woodbury County, where the unrelenting delta variant has been the dominant strain, COVID-19-related deaths increased by five last week to 263,according to the latest weekly report from Siouxland District Health Department.

The county reported 248 positive cases for the week beginning Nov. 22, down from 260 the week before, according to the report. Hospitalizations and deaths lag reported cases.

The number of people in Sioux City's two hospitals with COVID-19 declined from 35 the week of Nov. 15 to 31 last week. Eighteen of those hospitalizations are due to the virus, according to the report.

The 14-day positivity rate decreased from 10.5% to 10.3%. Health officials have said anything above 5% is a concern.

As of the week of Nov. 22, 47.8% of county residents 12 and older had completed single- or two-dose vaccinations, up slightly from 47.5% the previous week.

